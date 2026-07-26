Social media erupts with creative memes, emotional posts of victory

NEW DELHI: The resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan sparked celebrations not only at Jantar Mantar but also across social media, where users marked the end of the 36-day protest with memes, humour and emotional posts.

Within minutes of the announcement, social media platforms were flooded with reactions reflecting relief, disbelief and pride. Many users described the moment as historic, with one writing, “Guys, aisa lag raha hai World Cup jeet liya,” while another posted, “You went live at midnight, we stayed on the roads until morning. It’s done bro, friends forever.”

Humour quickly became the dominant language of celebration. Referring to sweets distributed at Jantar Mantar after the announcement, one viral post read, “Kaisa laga swaad, the Melody toffee has been renamed as democracy.” Another user joked, “Nervous system feeling regulated after 40 days of protest therapy. Highly recommend it.”

Several posts celebrated the role of Gen Z in the movement and challenged the perception that young people are politically disengaged. “To those who said Gen Z aren’t great employees, they got the job done here,” read one widely shared post. Others coined phrases such as “Gen Z nahi, Gen Zalalah” and “Gen Z ne reels create karte karte, history create kar di.”