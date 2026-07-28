Saket building collapse: Inquiry holds MCD 'primarily responsible', flags fabricated records

A Delhi government-ordered magisterial inquiry has held the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) "primarily responsible" for the May 30 Saket building collapse that killed six people, accusing the civic body of fabricating records to "mislead" the probe and cover up lapses.

The report, recently submitted by the South district magistrate to the Delhi chief secretary, concluded that the tragedy was preventable and blamed the MCD for failing to enforce building bylaws and act against illegal construction.

The inquiry found that the multi-storey commercial building near Saket Metro station collapsed due to unauthorised structural additions, including illegal third and fourth floors, coupled with poor regulatory oversight.

Giving a clean chit to other agencies, including the police and the Delhi Jal Board, the report said the MCD failed to act on a complaint about illegal construction received on March 9.

It noted there were no records of inspections, verification, demolition or any preventive action for over two months.

According to the inquiry, the illegal third and fourth floors were officially booked only on May 27, despite having been constructed nearly three months before the collapse.