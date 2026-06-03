Saket building collapse: Owner earned Rs 10 lakh monthly from four floors, planned two more levels, probe finds

NEW DELHI: Investigations into the Saket building collapse that claimed six lives have uncovered alleged illegal construction and significant financial gains linked to the structure, with police claiming that the owner was planning to add two more floors despite apparent violations.
According to sources, Karamveer (71), who was arrested in connection with the collapse, told investigators that he earned around Rs 10 lakh per month from the building’s four existing floors. Each floor had reportedly been rented out for approximately Rs 2.5 lakh a month.
The probe has revealed that two additional floors were under construction when the building collapsed on 30 May. Sources said Karamveer had already held discussions with prospective buyers and investors regarding the proposed floors and expected to earn an additional ₹5 lakh per month once they were completed.
During a debris-clearing operation on Tuesday, police recovered several electricity meters registered in Karamveer’s name. Investigators believe these could serve as key evidence in establishing ownership of the building and fixing responsibility for the construction.
Police have also begun contacting tenants and occupants who had rented space in the building. Notices are being issued to gather information on when the construction began, how many people were living or working in the structure, and whether any warning signs of structural weakness had been noticed before the collapse.
Sources said investigators have so far been unable to locate an approved building plan for the structure. If it is established that the building lacked sanctioned plans or violated approved norms, criminal liability could extend beyond the owner to others involved in the project, including the builder.
Efforts are also under way to trace the builder, Manish, who remains absconding. According to sources, his last known location was traced to Dehradun, and a police team has been dispatched to apprehend him.
Investigators believe his arrest could provide further details about the construction process, approvals and financial transactions linked to the project.
The collapse, which triggered a major rescue operation, is being investigated from multiple angles, including alleged violations of building regulations and the role of those involved in the construction and management of the structure.
Six people were killed and eight others injured when the multi-storey commercial building, which housed a coaching centre, cafés and offices, collapsed near Saket Metro station on the evening of 30 May.
(With inputs from PTI)