Saket building collapse: Owner earned Rs 10 lakh monthly from four floors, planned two more levels, probe finds

NEW DELHI: Investigations into the Saket building collapse that claimed six lives have uncovered alleged illegal construction and significant financial gains linked to the structure, with police claiming that the owner was planning to add two more floors despite apparent violations.

According to sources, Karamveer (71), who was arrested in connection with the collapse, told investigators that he earned around Rs 10 lakh per month from the building’s four existing floors. Each floor had reportedly been rented out for approximately Rs 2.5 lakh a month.

The probe has revealed that two additional floors were under construction when the building collapsed on 30 May. Sources said Karamveer had already held discussions with prospective buyers and investors regarding the proposed floors and expected to earn an additional ₹5 lakh per month once they were completed.

During a debris-clearing operation on Tuesday, police recovered several electricity meters registered in Karamveer’s name. Investigators believe these could serve as key evidence in establishing ownership of the building and fixing responsibility for the construction.

Police have also begun contacting tenants and occupants who had rented space in the building. Notices are being issued to gather information on when the construction began, how many people were living or working in the structure, and whether any warning signs of structural weakness had been noticed before the collapse.