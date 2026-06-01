Saket building collapse: Rescue operation nears completion; FIR filed as owner absconds amid investigation

NEW DELHI: The rescue and debris clearance operation at the Saket building collapse site in New Delhi has reached its final stage, with emergency teams continuing to remain deployed as a precaution, officials said on Monday.

A Delhi Fire Service (DFS) official stated that personnel would stay at the site until the entire area is thoroughly cleared to ensure no one remains trapped beneath the rubble.

Police have registered a case against the building owner under sections 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 290 (negligent conduct relating to building construction or demolition), and 125(a) (acts endangering life or personal safety) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). The owner is currently absconding, and multiple police teams have been formed to trace and arrest him.