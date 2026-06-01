Saket building collapse: Rescue operation nears completion; FIR filed as owner absconds amid investigation

NEW DELHI: The rescue and debris clearance operation at the Saket building collapse site in New Delhi has reached its final stage, with emergency teams continuing to remain deployed as a precaution, officials said on Monday.
A Delhi Fire Service (DFS) official stated that personnel would stay at the site until the entire area is thoroughly cleared to ensure no one remains trapped beneath the rubble.
Police have registered a case against the building owner under sections 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 290 (negligent conduct relating to building construction or demolition), and 125(a) (acts endangering life or personal safety) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). The owner is currently absconding, and multiple police teams have been formed to trace and arrest him.
The collapse of a multi-storey commercial building near Saket Metro Station on Saturday evening claimed six lives and left eight others injured. The structure housed a coaching centre, cafes, and offices, and most of the victims were students preparing for competitive examinations, including the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE). Five of the injured later died at AIIMS, while another succumbed to injuries at Safdarjung Hospital.
The incident took place around 7.40 pm on Westend Marg in the Saidulajab area, a neighbourhood known for coaching institutes, libraries, hostels, and eateries catering to students preparing for medical, engineering, and other competitive exams.
Authorities are investigating whether structural weaknesses, ongoing construction on the upper floors, or violations of building regulations contributed to the collapse. The Municipal Corporation of Delhi has suspended an assistant engineer and a junior engineer over alleged lapses in supervision linked to the building.
( With inputs from PTI)