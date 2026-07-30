IYC protests police action during July 20 student march, seeks Amit Shah's resignation

The Indian Youth Congress (IYC) on Thursday staged a protest in the national capital against the alleged use of force on students during the July 20 'Sansad Chalo' march to Parliament, demanding the resignation of Union Home Minister Amit Shah.
Carrying the tricolour and placards reading "Amit Shah Must Resign," several IYC workers marched from Kerala House to Jantar Mantar, raising slogans against the BJP-led government and alleging police excesses against students who had participated in the march.
Addressing the gathering, IYC national president Uday Bhanu Chib questioned who had ordered the police action and demanded accountability.
"The country's Home Minister lacks the courage to come and sit in the Lok Sabha. Amit Shah must answer - who gave the order to attack the students?" Chib claimed.
He said the issue was not merely about students but about fixing responsibility.
"If pellet guns and lethal force were used against students on the Home Minister's orders, responsibility must be fixed. If it happened without his knowledge, it raises serious questions about the country's internal security apparatus. In either scenario, accountability must be established," he said.
Chib demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi dismiss Shah, order an independent high-level inquiry under the supervision of the Supreme Court and ensure accountability for the alleged police action.
The protest comes days after the July 20 'Sansad Chalo' march held by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), during which students attempting to march towards Parliament said that police used lathis, tear gas and pellet guns to disperse them near Jantar Mantar, leaving several protesters injured.
The Delhi Police has maintained that only minimum force was used to control the situation.
(With inputs from PTI)