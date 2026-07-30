IYC protests police action during July 20 student march, seeks Amit Shah's resignation

The Indian Youth Congress (IYC) on Thursday staged a protest in the national capital against the alleged use of force on students during the July 20 'Sansad Chalo' march to Parliament, demanding the resignation of Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Carrying the tricolour and placards reading "Amit Shah Must Resign," several IYC workers marched from Kerala House to Jantar Mantar, raising slogans against the BJP-led government and alleging police excesses against students who had participated in the march.

Addressing the gathering, IYC national president Uday Bhanu Chib questioned who had ordered the police action and demanded accountability.

"The country's Home Minister lacks the courage to come and sit in the Lok Sabha. Amit Shah must answer - who gave the order to attack the students?" Chib claimed.