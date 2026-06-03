Eight of a Gurugram family among 21 killed in Malviya Nagar hotel blaze; relatives recall final hours

NEW DELHI: A fire that ripped through a hotel in south Delhi’s Malviya Nagar on Wednesday morning killed eight members of a Gurugram family who had travelled to the capital to visit an ailing relative, turning what was meant to be a brief hospital visit into a devastating tragedy.

The victims, including a chartered accountant, his wife, two daughters and elderly relatives, were staying on the first floor when the blaze broke out, leaving them with little chance to escape. By the time relatives traced them to Max Hospital, all eight had succumbed.

Among the victims was Vivek Agarwal, 47, a chartered accountant from Sector 46, Gurugram, who had travelled to Delhi with his family to visit his ailing father, Radhe Shyam Agarwal in his late 70s admitted to Max Hospital. The hospital was at a walking distance of the hotel, approximately 500 metres away.

Those killed include Agarwal’s mother Premlata, his wife Tarini Agarwal, 42, daughters Angel alias Jivisa (17) and Pearl alias Baria (20), aunt Kamla Goyal, and uncles Jhumri Lal Goyal and Ashok Goyal. One of the younger girls had recently cleared her Class 10 examinations.

Relatives said the elderly couple, Jhumri Lal Goyal and Kamla Goyal, had arrived at the hotel around 4 am on Wednesday from Ajmer and had gone to sleep, unaware of the disaster that would follow. The family never got a chance to meet Vivek’s father. The family had reportedly booked two rooms on the first floor of the building, where the fire later broke out, trapping them inside.