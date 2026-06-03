Teen’s death in Amar Colony eatery sparks protest, kin seek punishment

NEW DELHI: Days after a dispute escalated into a shooting at a restaurant in Amar Colony, the death of a teenager sparked outrage in south Delhi. On Tuesday, scores of family members, relatives and friends gathered in Chhattarpur to protest and demand justice for the victim, who succumbed to his injuries on Monday after being shot in the head.

Delhi Police on Tuesday said it is making every effort to ensure that the juvenile apprehended in the case is tried as an adult. Meanwhile, after Sai’s body was brought home following the postmortem examination, hundreds of residents, relatives, and friends assembled outside his residence. Demanding the strictest punishment for the accused, including the death penalty, protesters breached police barricades and took to the streets.

The demonstrators placed the body on the road during the protest, prompting authorities to deploy a large police contingent in the area to maintain law and order.

Sai’s grandmother said she had raised her grandson with great love and care, only to see him shot dead without any serious provocation. She further questioned the police’s handling of the case and demanded justice for Sai.