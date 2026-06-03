Two more floors added in Saidulajaib building recently, says MCD report

NEW DELHI: The Municipal Corporation of Delhi on Tuesday released a report detailing the collapse of the building near Saket metro station, which killed six people and injured several others.

On May 30, at approximately 7:55 PM, the Zonal Control Room received telephonic information regarding the collapse of a building in the Said-ulajaib area, and upon receiving the information, the MCD deputed its Junior Engineer (JE), Assistant Engineer (AE), and other staff members to the site, the report stated.

Additionally, necessary machinery, trucks, and JCB machines were also dispatched without delay, and the MCD team reached the site at around 8:30 PM. However, due to the area being cordoned off by the Delhi Police, the officials were not permitted to enter the site at that time.

During the rescue operation, approximately 24 persons were traced, out of whom 18 were rescued safely and 13 injured persons were shifted to a nearby trauma centre for treatment, and six persons were confirmed deceased.