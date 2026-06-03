Two more floors added in Saidulajaib building recently, says MCD report

NEW DELHI: The Municipal Corporation of Delhi on Tuesday released a report detailing the collapse of the building near Saket metro station, which killed six people and injured several others.
On May 30, at approximately 7:55 PM, the Zonal Control Room received telephonic information regarding the collapse of a building in the Said-ulajaib area, and upon receiving the information, the MCD deputed its Junior Engineer (JE), Assistant Engineer (AE), and other staff members to the site, the report stated.
Additionally, necessary machinery, trucks, and JCB machines were also dispatched without delay, and the MCD team reached the site at around 8:30 PM. However, due to the area being cordoned off by the Delhi Police, the officials were not permitted to enter the site at that time.
During the rescue operation, approximately 24 persons were traced, out of whom 18 were rescued safely and 13 injured persons were shifted to a nearby trauma centre for treatment, and six persons were confirmed deceased.
The report further mentioned that the collapsed property covers an area of approximately 300 square metres. The building comprised a basement, ground floor, first floor, and second floor, which had been constructed approximately 12–13 years ago, while the third and fourth floors had been added in recent years. It was located in an unauthorised colony that is not among the 1,511 colonies identified for regularisation, it added.
The rescue and debris removal operations continued uninterrupted on the next day as well. Since the collapse, officers and staff of the Building Department and Maintenance Department have been continuously engaged in rescue and clearance activities.
Several unauthorised constructions have also been identified in the vicinity of the incident site, and notices have been issued against such properties under the provisions of the Delhi Municipal Corporation Act, 1957.