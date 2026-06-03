Viral escape photo from Malviya Nagar fire helps relatives trace couple who came to Delhi for IVF treatment

NEW DELHI: A haunting image of a young woman along with her husband clinging to a narrow ledge of a burning hotel in south Delhi’s Malviya Nagar did not only come to symbolise the horror of the blaze on Wednesday morning, but also helped relatives staying nearby identify the couple now fighting for their lives.

The woman in the viral photograph is Ubah, 22, who along with her husband Mohammad Wasam, 24, had travelled to Delhi for IVF treatment, carrying with them the quiet anticipation of starting a family. Married for three years, the couple had arrived in the city recently for medical care and was staying with relatives before shifting to the hotel just a day before the fire.

The couple’s image of clinging to the building apparently travelled beyond Delhi, appearing in international media. For Ubah’s relatives, this image was not just another viral visual. It was recognition.