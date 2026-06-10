Delhi hotel fire: B&B’s licensing, compliance with safety rules under lens

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police, in its initial investigation into the Malviya Nagar hotel fire, has learnt that Flourish Stays B&B in Hauz Rani was functioning in two shifts and that arrested employee Jay Mishra supervised most day-to-day hotel operations, sources said.

Mishra was arrested on Monday after surrendering before a city court in connection with the devastating fire that killed 22 people, including 13 foreign nationals.

According to sources, investigators are examining the hotel’s licensing process, operational practices, documentation and compliance with safety norms. Police have questioned both Mishra and hotel owner Lavkesh Bajaj regarding the incident.

Sources said Mishra received a higher salary than other employees and was considered the owner’s most trusted staff member. During questioning about the B&B licence, Mishra reportedly told investigators that he had submitted his personal documents at the owner’s request.

Police are now trying to ascertain why and how an employee’s documents were allegedly used in the licensing process when Bajaj was the actual owner of the hotel.