Delhi hotel fire: Court remands owner, accountant to judicial custody; probe on fire safety violations underway

The Delhi court has sent Flourish Stay B&B owner Lavkesh Bajaj and accountant Jay Mishra under 12-day judicial custody after a major fire in the building killed 22 people on June 3.

The fire at the Flourish Stay B&B hotel located in the Hauz Rani area in Malviya Nagar, is considered as one of the deadliest blazes in the recent past.

The court also directed the jail supervisor to take into account providing a medical prescription issued by a doctor to Bajaj. The investigation is focusing on possible negligence, fire safety violations and alleged lapses in the licensing and operation of the establishment.

The revelations emerged during the interrogation of Bajaj and accountant Mishra after their arrest in connection with the case.

During questioning, Mishra told investigators that he had provided his personal documents for obtaining the bed-and-breakfast licence at Bajaj's request, while the application process was handled by the hotel owner.

The disclosure has prompted investigators to examine how the licence was obtained in the name of an employee despite Bajaj allegedly being the owner of the building and the establishment.

According to sources, Mishra was also responsible for monitoring compliance with safety requirements, maintaining licence-related documents and handling various legal and operational formalities of the establishment.

When questioned about guest registers, identity records, licensing papers and other documents, Mishra claimed that all records had been maintained at the hotel but were destroyed in the fire.