Foreign language teachers hit by NEP shift, protests erupt

NEW DELHI: As schools prepare to reopen on July 1, hundreds of foreign language teachers find themselves locked out of the profession they built their lives around, as institutions rush to implement the National Education Policy (NEP) and the three-language formula.

With jobs lost, protests underway, and a Supreme Court petition pending, the teachers believe a policy meant to expand learning choices has instead triggered a livelihood crisis for them and uncertainty for students.

Protests have begun online and outside CBSE offices, teachers’ bodies have been formed and affected educators are pinning their hopes on a petition pending before the SC. The hearing is expected on July 13.

Across cities, schools have either discontinued foreign language programmes or drastically reduced them, particularly French. Most schools are now allowing only Sanskrit in place of foreign languages. Verification with nearly a dozen schools in Delhi suggests that many have already phased out foreign language options.

Bal Bhawan Public School in Mayur Vihar Phase II discontinued foreign language courses three years ago. Principal Vividh Gupta said, “We stopped the foreign language courses three years ago when we had got to know that it (NEP) would be implemented in 2026.”

Schools like DPS, Summer Fields, Tagore International, Modern School, Amity, GD Goenka and Apeejay, among others, have discontinued foreign languages, and parents have been told that Sanskrit is mandatory. Principals of some schools said they have not completely discontinued foreign languages but have retained them for students opting for them as work-experience activities.