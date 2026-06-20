CJP's Dipke vows not to leave Jantar Mantar until Pradhan resigns; asks Delhi Police to extend permission

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke on Saturday asserted that he will not leave the protest site in Jantar Mantar, New Delhi --where hundreds of students and youth have gathered to protest against examination irregularities, including the NEET-UG question paper leak-- until the Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan resigns.

Dipke also asked the Delhi police to extend permission for the youth-led protest.

Addressing a large number of students and supporters demonstrating at the second protest organised by the CJP at the Jantar Mantar, Dipke said, "I request the authorities... since youth from all over the country is here. They want to sit here till we get justice. (I) request Delhi Police to extend our permission. The protest has been peaceful; we are just innocent students who want to sit here."

The youth leader also said that the channel for dialogue is open, but the "only condition is that Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan should resign."

He also requested Delhi Police to "open a dialogue with the Centre" and asserted, "If there are arrests, I will be the first to court arrest."