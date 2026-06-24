After Lucknow fire tragedy, Delhi govt orders fire safety inpection of 923 coaching centres

In the wake of the deadly fire at a building in Lucknow that claimed 15 lives, the Delhi government on Wednesday ordered a special inspection drive covering 923 coaching centres across the city to assess compliance with fire safety and building regulations.

The blaze-hit building in Lucknow housed an animation centre among other establishments, and most of those killed were students.

Education Minister Ashish Sood directed the Delhi Development Authority (DDA), Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), Delhi Fire Service and Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) to carry out inspections at major coaching hubs, including Mukherjee Nagar, Rajender Nagar and Katwaria Sarai.

Inspection teams will examine whether coaching institutes are adhering to mandatory fire safety requirements, building norms and other prescribed regulations.

According to an official statement, the MCD will share details of 923 coaching centres surveyed across Delhi with the concerned agencies to facilitate coordinated action.

Sood also instructed the Delhi Fire Service, Delhi Police and other relevant departments to initiate action against institutes found violating safety norms or operating in contravention of applicable regulations.

The MCD has been asked to submit daily action-taken reports to the minister's office on enforcement and compliance measures.

The directions were issued during a high-level review meeting attended by officials from the Home Department, MCD, Urban Development Department, Delhi Fire Service, DDMA and the Directorate of Higher Education.

During the meeting, the minister reviewed existing safety standards, infrastructure and the regulatory framework governing coaching institutes.

He said the Directorate of Higher Education is working on a comprehensive regulatory framework for coaching centres aimed at addressing regulatory gaps, strengthening accountability, improving safety standards and ensuring transparent oversight.

Sood reiterated that student safety remains the government's top priority and warned of strict action against institutions found compromising safety through negligence or non-compliance.

"The safety and welfare of students is our highest priority. Any negligence affecting student safety will not be tolerated.

All coaching institutes must strictly comply with safety norms and guidelines issued by the Government and the Courts from time to time," the minister said.

(With inputs from PTI)