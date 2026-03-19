Delhi

Fire breaks out at Trade and Taxes building in Delhi

A call regarding the blaze was received at 8:36 am, following which six fire tenders were rushed to the spot, he said, adding that the fire was doused at 9.10 am.
Day after Palam blaze, fire breaks out at Trade and Tax buildiing in Delhi's ITO
Day after Palam blaze, fire breaks out at Trade and Tax buildiing in Delhi's ITOPhoto |ANI
PTI
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NEW DELHI: A fire broke out at Trade and Taxes building in central Delhi's ITO on Thursday morning, prompting authorities to rush six fire tenders to the spot, an official of the Delhi Fire Services said.

No casualties or injuries have been reported so far.

A call regarding the blaze was received at 8:36 am, following which six fire tenders were rushed to the spot, he said, adding that the fire was doused at 9.10 am.

Initial reports indicate that the fire erupted on the 12th floor of the building, where the Sales Tax office is located.

Firefighters were deployed to prevent them from spreading to other parts of the multi-storey structure.

It may be noted that nine people were killed and three others injured after a fire broke out in a four-storey building in southwest Delhi’s Palam area on Wednesday morning.

Day after Palam blaze, fire breaks out at Trade and Tax buildiing in Delhi's ITO
Witnesses allege rescue lapses in Delhi building blaze, recall chaos
Delhi Fire
Delhi Fire Services
Sales Tax office

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