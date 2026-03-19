Fire breaks out at Trade and Taxes building in Delhi

NEW DELHI: A fire broke out at Trade and Taxes building in central Delhi's ITO on Thursday morning, prompting authorities to rush six fire tenders to the spot, an official of the Delhi Fire Services said.

No casualties or injuries have been reported so far.

A call regarding the blaze was received at 8:36 am, following which six fire tenders were rushed to the spot, he said, adding that the fire was doused at 9.10 am.

Initial reports indicate that the fire erupted on the 12th floor of the building, where the Sales Tax office is located.

Firefighters were deployed to prevent them from spreading to other parts of the multi-storey structure.

It may be noted that nine people were killed and three others injured after a fire broke out in a four-storey building in southwest Delhi’s Palam area on Wednesday morning.