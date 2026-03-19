Not accident but a result of systemic failure: AAP targets Delhi government over building fire

NEW DELHI: The Palam tragedy has placed the ruling BJP in the firing line of the Opposition, with AAP hitting out at the Rekha Gupta government for “not learning anything from past incidents.”

Reacting sharply to the news, AAP national convener and former CM Arvind Kejriwal wrote on X in Hindi, “The recurring fire incidents in the Capital are a matter of grave concern. Narrow lanes, multi-storey buildings built adjacent to one another, and inadequate safety measures exacerbate this danger. It is absolutely essential for the government to take concrete and immediate steps in this direction.”

Echoing those concerns, AAP Delhi unit president Saurabh Bharadwaj expressed, “The deaths were not accidental but a result of systemic failure. He pointed out, “The fire brigade arrived an hour late and lacked even basic equipment to save those trapped.

With the hydraulic lift failing to function and no ladders or safety nets in place, the members of an entire family were left helplessly stranded on the third floor despite being visible and alive until they were engulfed by flames. The incident raises serious questions about the BJP-led government’s preparedness.”

Addressing a press conference, Bharadwaj said, “Ever since the BJP came to power in Delhi, it has made many tall claims but not done any real work. The Rekha Gupta government does not even have ladders in its fire brigade to save people’s lives.”