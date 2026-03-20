BJP, AAP leaders clash at Delhi fire site as relief lapses trigger tensions

NEW DELHI: A scuffle broke out between BJP MLA Kuldeep Solanki and AAP Delhi president Saurabh Bharadwaj on Thursday when the AAP leader and his supporters went to the Palam area where a blaze had killed nine people on Wednesday.

The incident occurred when representatives from both sides visited the accident site to interact with the families of the victims. AAP leaders accused the BJP government of not providing adequate and timely help to the victims and the missing hydraulic cranes during the firefighting operation.

A Delhi Police official said that, first, the two sides argued and traded charges in the form of slogans and later entered into a physical confrontation. The police intervened to separate the two sides.

Later AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal also went to the area of accident and alleged that the BJP supporters misbehaved with him. “I had gone to Palam to meet the victims’ families, but BJP karyakartas stopped us from meeting them, misbehaved with us, and threw chairs at us,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Delhi government ordered a city-wide fire safety audit on Thursday as the government mandated that every single establishment, including those located away in residential areas, must strictly be in pursuit of standard safety rules. To get this done, it has ordered that third-party experts map and audit all establishments. Delhi Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu had directed a comprehensive fire audit across the city on Wednesday. In a post on X, the L-G office said, “Directed a comprehensive fire audit across localities and institutions to strengthen prevention.”