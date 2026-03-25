'He's in a happy place now': Harish Rana, India’s first passive euthanasia patient, cremated

GHAZIABAD: Bidding farewell to their son one last time, the parents of Harish Rana, the first person in India permitted passive euthanasia, reflected on his life, describing him as a good son as they mourned during his last rites.

Harish's mother Nirmala Devi bid an emotional farewell to her son with folded hands and met those present, while his father Ashok Rana urged mourners not to cry, saying his son was in a "happy place now" and had been a good son, a neighbour told PTI over the phone.

Harish's last rites were conducted at the Green Park cremation ground in South Delhi on Wednesday morning, marking a quiet end to his 13-year medical ordeal.

Family members, along with representatives of the Brahma Kumaris, a spiritual movement led by women, attended the cremation to offer their prayers for Harish.

Residents from the Raj Empire Society in Ghaziabad, where the Rana family lives, also came to show their support, joining a diverse group of NGOs, AIIMS staff, relatives, and friends.

Harish's body was transported to the cremation ground in an ambulance, and the platform was covered in rose petals. Many mourners paid their last respects with folded hands, and some placed saffron garlands on the body before it was laid upon the pyre. Ashish Rana, Harish's younger brother, lit the pyre, accompanied by his sister, Bhavna.