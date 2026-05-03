No bail for Al Falah chief in money-laundering case; ED cites strong proof, multiple chargesheets

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court on Saturday dismissed the bail application of Al Falah Group Chairman Jawad Ahmad Siddiqui in an alleged money-laundering case. The additional sessions judge, denied the relief, saying the stage was not right.

Notably, the probe into the November 10, 2025, Red Fort car blast, which had claimed 13 lives, revealed “extensive links” to Al-Falah University and its parent body, the Al-Falah Charitable Trust.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) opposed the bail application of the accused, claiming that it has filed a charge sheet against him, which is currently pending for consideration before the court.

The agency also submitted that the Delhi Police crime branch has filed another charge sheet against him. The ED told the court that there was sufficient material to take cognisance of the final report.

The ED had started the probe based on two FIRs registered by the crime branch, alleging that the university had falsely claimed accreditation from the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC). It alleged that claims of regulatory recognition were fabricated to mislead students and parents, thereby inducing admissions and the collection of fees through the process of misrepresentation.