Woman’s death in west Delhi leads to dowry case, husband among two arrested

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police has registered a dowry death case after a 25-year-old woman allegedly fell from a building in west Delhi’s Inderpuri area. Two persons, including the victim’s husband, have been arrested in connection with the case, police said on Wednesday.

According to police, a PCR call was received on May 18 reporting that a woman had fallen from a building in Dasghara village. Police teams rushed to the spot and shifted the injured woman to a hospital, where doctors declared her brought dead.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Sharad Bhaskar said the deceased was identified as the wife of Raju Singh (27).

As the marriage had taken place within seven years, proceedings under provisions related to dowry death were initiated and the matter was reported to the Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM), Karol Bagh, the officer said. The SDM recorded statements of the woman’s family members, while crime and forensic teams from Rohini district inspected the spot and collected evidence.

Based on the inquiry, statements of family members and the post-mortem examination conducted on Wednesday, police registered a case under Sections 80 and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita against the husband and his two brothers.

Police said swift action was taken following the registration of the case, leading to the arrest of Raju Singh and his younger brother Rajkumar (22). Further probe is underway, they added.