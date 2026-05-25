Life after 40: How Delhi functions in extreme heat

As the capital sizzles under a severe heatwave, the effect is visible across class even when survival has become a challenge for the vulnerable groups. Loo sweeping through the streets till late evening and electricity demand touching record levels and rising cases of heatstroke are a few of the key side-effects. Nights are no cooler—concrete buildings trap heat and the city gasps for breath, leading to an increased dependence on air conditioners for the privileged.

While the heat affects everyone, the experience of surviving it is very different for a section of people who call the streets their home.

Under flyovers, near railway stations and even along footpaths, homeless families face some of the toughest conditions during the summer months. These families sleep on thin sheets spread over hot concrete surfaces. Plastic sheets, torn cloth and banners become temporary shelters against the scorching heat.

Construction workers, roadside mechanics, loaders, delivery riders, gig workers—continue to be one of the most vulnerable groups—working for long hours despite soaring temperatures. For them, missing work often means losing a day’s income.

Healthcare experts opine that dehydration is leading to increasing cases of heatstroke, with patients complaining of breathing problems and exhaustion.

Discomfort in contrast

Children growing in settlements by the road often play barefoot on scorching roads as parents try to comfort them with wet pieces of cloth or handmade fans. Access to basic amenities, such as drinking water facilities or sanitation, remains a constant struggle. Health problems are common with the residents, often complaining of dizziness, weakness, headaches and body pain.