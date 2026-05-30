Late response in Delhi's Hauz Khas fire: Locals

NEW DELHI: Dhanendra, a 1968-batch retired IAS officer and former executive director representing India at the World Bank, died on Wednesday night after a fire broke out at his residence in Hauz Khas area, a couple of days before his 80th birthday. His son, who had travelled from London for the birthday, also got injured in the incident.

The night guard in the area saw the fire and alerted locals. According to the neighbours, apart from fire tenders being late, the cars parked on both sides of the roads delayed movement. They reportedly used buckets of water and other available means to contain the flames.

“The fire brigade took around 20 to 25 minutes to arrive. They were saying that they could not locate the address properly and that the street was too narrow. However, I don’t think that was the case because we heard the siren only once, and after that, they arrived at the spot,” one of the neighbours said.

Another neighbour Priya said, “The whole ground floor was on fire. All the neighbours were there to support uncle. Aunty was brought out early, but Uncle, unfortunately, was still inside at that time. I think we all should have fire extinguishers in houses.”

Residents of Hauz Khas Enclave said the incident exposed deeper concerns over emergency preparedness in Delhi’s gated colonies, where roads are often blocked or narrowed due to security barricades and indiscriminate parking.