Farmer’s dream, nation’s mission: Gujarat man leads India's push for organic fertiliser usage

When the temperature soars above 44 degrees Celsius in Gujarat’s Surat district, most fields fall silent under the scorching heat. Not so in Mangroliya village.

More than 20 workers engage tirelessly in Kamlesh Patel’s farm, preparing thousands of bags of Ghanjeevamrut for the upcoming Kharif season.

What appears to be routine farm work is, in reality, the heartbeat of a bigger mission helping India become self-reliant in fertilisers.

Kamlesh Patel, a resident of Ambheti village in Palsana taluka, chose to challenge dependence, replace chemicals with nature, and turn one personal decision into a movement that is now inspiring thousands.

His journey began in 2016, when he attended a three-day seminar on Zero Budget Natural Farming led by renowned agriculture expert Subhash Palekar.

Those three days changed his life forever.

Deeply moved by the power of natural farming, Patel walked out with a new vision. He decided to quit chemical fertilisers and trust the strength of the soil.

The very next year, his faith delivered results. In 2017, using natural farming methods, Patel harvested an impressive 45 tonnes of sugarcane per hectare.

Farmers close to him were stunned. Curiosity quickly turned into admiration. Admiration turned into demand.

Villagers wanted to follow the same path, but there was one obstacle: they did not have easy access to Jeevamrut and Ghanjeevamrut, the natural inputs essential for organic farming.

Patel stepped forward in aid. He wants to make the organic alternatives available for everyone. The very decision has now turned into an industrial-scale success story.