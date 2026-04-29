Farmer’s dream, nation’s mission: Gujarat man leads India's push for organic fertiliser usage

When the temperature soars above 44 degrees Celsius in Gujarat’s Surat district, most fields fall silent under the scorching heat. Not so in Mangroliya village.
More than 20 workers engage tirelessly in Kamlesh Patel’s farm, preparing thousands of bags of Ghanjeevamrut for the upcoming Kharif season.
What appears to be routine farm work is, in reality, the heartbeat of a bigger mission helping India become self-reliant in fertilisers.
Kamlesh Patel, a resident of Ambheti village in Palsana taluka, chose to challenge dependence, replace chemicals with nature, and turn one personal decision into a movement that is now inspiring thousands.
His journey began in 2016, when he attended a three-day seminar on Zero Budget Natural Farming led by renowned agriculture expert Subhash Palekar.
Those three days changed his life forever.
Deeply moved by the power of natural farming, Patel walked out with a new vision. He decided to quit chemical fertilisers and trust the strength of the soil.
The very next year, his faith delivered results. In 2017, using natural farming methods, Patel harvested an impressive 45 tonnes of sugarcane per hectare.
Farmers close to him were stunned. Curiosity quickly turned into admiration. Admiration turned into demand.
Villagers wanted to follow the same path, but there was one obstacle: they did not have easy access to Jeevamrut and Ghanjeevamrut, the natural inputs essential for organic farming.
Patel stepped forward in aid. He wants to make the organic alternatives available for everyone. The very decision has now turned into an industrial-scale success story.
Today, Patel produces nearly 40,000 kg of Ghanjeevamrut and 1,000 litres of Jeevamrut every single day. He currently manufactures 1,000 bags of Ghanjeevamrut daily, each weighing 40 kg, and supplies them across Gujarat and several other states.
This year, he plans to double production to 2,000 bags a day. Last year, his unit sold 50,000 bags.
This year, his target is one lakh bags.
Patel’s mission is powered by belief. He knows that every bag sold implies that one more farmer moved away from imported chemicals and one more acre of land with healthy soil.
Ghanjeevamrut has become a powerful symbol of that change. It improves soil fertility, increases microbial activity, enriches nutrients naturally, and boosts crop productivity without harming the land.
Where chemicals weaken the future, this organic fertiliser rebuilds it.
Recognising the importance of such efforts, the Gujarat government supported Patel through subsidies for setting up a Bio-Resource Centre and financial assistance through a Farmers Producer Company for expanding Ghanjeevamrut production.
Patel’s rise also mirrors a larger transformation sweeping Gujarat. More than 8 lakh farmers across the state have now shifted to natural farming, covering over 5.5 lakh hectares of land.
Demand for Jeevamrut and Ghanjeevamrut continues to grow as farmers discover sustainable alternatives that protect both profits and the planet.
As a trained master trainer under the Agriculture Department, Patel now does more than manufacture fertiliser; he spreads knowledge, motivates farmers, and proves that change begins with courage.
On May 1, during the Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference in Surat, Patel will join a panel discussion on reducing dependence on imported chemical fertilisers.
Kamlesh Patel’s journey shows how a single farmer’s determination can strengthen a nation. Sometimes revolutions do not begin in capitals or boardrooms; they might begin in a field under the burning sun.