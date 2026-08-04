Fake Civil Hospital tender scam: Gujarat’s cyber crime police arrest three, uncover AI-assisted forgery

AHMEDABAD: Ahmedabad Cyber Crime Police have busted a fake government tender racket in which three accused allegedly posed as officials of Ahmedabad Civil Hospital and the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) to dupe a businessman of Rs 9.60 lakh.

The accused allegedly used AI-assisted forged documents, fake employee ID cards, fabricated tender forms and purchase orders, and a fake Civil Hospital email ID to convince the complainant that his company had secured a contract to supply 2,000 disposable bags to the hospital.

Ahmedabad's cyber crime investigators have arrested three persons in connection with the alleged Rs 9.60 lakh tender fraud after tracing digital and financial footprints across different parts of the city.

The case came to light after a resident of the Satellite area in Ahmedabad City approached the Ahmedabad Cyber Crime Police Station, Ahmedabad City, alleging that he had been targeted by a group posing as officials of Ahmedabad Civil Hospital and the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation.

According to the complaint, the accused first established contact with the complainant through different mobile numbers and gradually built his confidence by presenting themselves as government officials.

Instead of asking for a legitimate tender process, they allegedly demanded money under several pretexts. The complainant was allegedly told to pay Rs 9.60 lakh towards various charges, including a ZED certificate, CPCP certificate, OEM registration on the Government e-Marketplace (GeM), NSIC certificate and other supposed processing fees.

Trusting the documents and communications, the complainant allegedly transferred the money. After realising that the entire tender process was fabricated, he approached the cyber crime police.

Following registration of the complaint, investigators sought technical details related to the phone numbers, bank accounts and digital communications allegedly used in the fraud.