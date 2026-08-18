Gujarat cyber crime probe exposes international Boss Scam network; links with China, Pakistan

AHMEDABAD: The cyber crime cell of Gujarat has traced two accused allegedly linked to a sophisticated “Boss Scam” in which WhatsApp Web sessions were hijacked and company CEOs impersonated to issue urgent payment instructions to employees in government finance and accounts departments.

Investigators identified the alleged role of Imran Ali Piyada, a B.A. graduate who worked as a sales agent for telecom service providers including Airtel, Jio, Vi and BSNL.

Technical analysis of around 4,500 SIM cards led investigators to examine 251 complaints filed on the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal from 26 states.

Police said Piyada allegedly used dummy SIM cards, mobile numbers and OTPs, while another accused, Injmul, allegedly coordinated with people involved in cyber fraud.

Both accused were traced to West Bengal through technical analysis during the investigation. The probe was conducted following directions from Ahmedabad Police Commissioner Anupam Singh Gehlot and under the supervision of senior officers of the Crime Branch and Cyber Crime Branch.

Investigators said the fraud began with the accused posing as officials of the Reserve Bank of India or another government institution. They allegedly sent ZIP files to company CEOs, directors or employees through WhatsApp or email, claiming they contained important official documents.

The .exe and .dll files allegedly contained malicious executable files. Once opened on a computer, the files enabled the accused to gain control of the victim’s WhatsApp Web session, investigators said.