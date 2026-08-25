‘Ghost Demolition’ scare spreads across Gujarat: Ahmedabad shops razed, Surat case before High Court

AHMEDABAD: A fresh alleged ‘ghost demolition’ in Ahmedabad has revived questions over illegal civic action in Gujarat. Three shops were bulldozed in Nana Chiloda by men allegedly posing as AMC officials, while an earlier similar demolition in Surat’s Nasirnagar is ongoing before the Gujarat High Court.

A suspected “ghost” civic demolition in Gujarat’s Ahmedabad has triggered a statewide controversy after unidentified men allegedly used the name of the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) to demolish three shops in the Nana Chiloda GIDC area.

The incident has drawn comparisons with the earlier Nasirnagar demolition in Surat, where a similar controversy had erupted. That matter is currently being heard before the Gujarat High Court, adding legal and political weight to the latest Ahmedabad episode.

According to preliminary information, a group arrived at a private plot near a car showroom with bulldozers and heavy machinery. Claiming to have come from the corporation and citing official pressure, the men allegedly demolished a paan parlour, a tea stall and a garage.

The group was reportedly accompanied by private security personnel and bouncers, raising further questions over who organised the operation and under whose authority it was carried out.

The shop owners were alerted by a neighbour and rushed to the site. However, when they contacted AMC officials, they allegedly discovered that the civic body had no information about the demolition.

The shopkeepers then approached the police, who reached the spot and began investigating the alleged impersonation and destruction of property.

AMC denies involvement

After learning that the demolition had been carried out in its name, the AMC’s North Zone Estate Department inspected the site. The preliminary inquiry found that no AMC officer or authorised civic security team had participated in the action.