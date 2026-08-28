Gujarat goes beyond track: State launches India’s first sports genomics programme

AHMEDABAD: Gujarat has taken a major leap into the future of sports science, launching a State-level Sports Genomics Programme aimed at adding a powerful scientific edge to athlete identification, training and high-performance development.

In a first for any Indian state, Gujarat will combine genomics, sports science, physiology and nutrition to better understand the genetic, biological and performance characteristics of athletes.

The ambitious programme, driven by the Gujarat Biotechnology Research Centre (GBRC) under the Department of Science and Technology, could reshape the way sporting talent is identified and nurtured in the state.

The initiative also builds on India's growing focus on evidence-based sports science, athlete identification and high-performance training.

Announcing the programme, Gujarat Minister for Science and Technology Arjun Modhwadia said Gujarat has become the first state in India to launch a Sports Genomics Programme, with scientists having already begun collecting athlete samples.

“We aim to make athlete identification and development more scientific, precise and evidence-based,” Modhwadia said.

He added, “GBRC scientists have already started collecting samples from athletes across different sporting disciplines. The first batch has been collected from tennis players of the Gujarat State Tennis Association, while the next phase will cover athletes in archery, fencing, judo and shooting associated with the Vijayi Bharat Foundation. We are targeting to collect 2,000 samples this year.”

2030 Commonwealth Games in Focus

The programme assumes greater significance as Gujarat strengthens its sporting ecosystem ahead of the 2030 Commonwealth Games.

By creating detailed scientific profiles of athletes, the state hopes to sharpen its ability to identify promising talent early and prepare athletes who are capable of competing at the national and international levels.

At the heart of the initiative is sports genomics, an emerging field that examines how genetic variations may be linked to athletic traits such as muscle composition, endurance, metabolism, exercise response, recovery and susceptibility to injuries.

However, scientists have made it clear that Gujarat is not searching for a single “sports gene” that can predict a champion.