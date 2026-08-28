Gujarat goes beyond track: State launches India’s first sports genomics programme

AHMEDABAD: Gujarat has taken a major leap into the future of sports science, launching a State-level Sports Genomics Programme aimed at adding a powerful scientific edge to athlete identification, training and high-performance development.
In a first for any Indian state, Gujarat will combine genomics, sports science, physiology and nutrition to better understand the genetic, biological and performance characteristics of athletes.
The ambitious programme, driven by the Gujarat Biotechnology Research Centre (GBRC) under the Department of Science and Technology, could reshape the way sporting talent is identified and nurtured in the state.
The initiative also builds on India's growing focus on evidence-based sports science, athlete identification and high-performance training.
Announcing the programme, Gujarat Minister for Science and Technology Arjun Modhwadia said Gujarat has become the first state in India to launch a Sports Genomics Programme, with scientists having already begun collecting athlete samples.
“We aim to make athlete identification and development more scientific, precise and evidence-based,” Modhwadia said.
He added, “GBRC scientists have already started collecting samples from athletes across different sporting disciplines. The first batch has been collected from tennis players of the Gujarat State Tennis Association, while the next phase will cover athletes in archery, fencing, judo and shooting associated with the Vijayi Bharat Foundation. We are targeting to collect 2,000 samples this year.”
2030 Commonwealth Games in Focus
The programme assumes greater significance as Gujarat strengthens its sporting ecosystem ahead of the 2030 Commonwealth Games.
By creating detailed scientific profiles of athletes, the state hopes to sharpen its ability to identify promising talent early and prepare athletes who are capable of competing at the national and international levels.
At the heart of the initiative is sports genomics, an emerging field that examines how genetic variations may be linked to athletic traits such as muscle composition, endurance, metabolism, exercise response, recovery and susceptibility to injuries.
However, scientists have made it clear that Gujarat is not searching for a single “sports gene” that can predict a champion.
Instead, the programme recognises that sporting success is shaped by a complex combination of genetics, training, coaching, nutrition, infrastructure, family, social support, lifestyle and other environmental factors.
Beyond Trials, Measurements and the Stopwatch
Traditional talent identification largely depends on physical measurements, coaching assessments and performances during trials.
Department of Science and Technology Secretary P. Bharathi said the new model aims to create a more comprehensive understanding of an athlete.
“Traditional methods give us valuable information, but this programme seeks to add genetic and biological insights to the assessment process. Together, these factors can help create a broader and more scientific picture of an athlete's potential,” Bharathi said.
The programme proposes to study traits linked to power, endurance, injury risk and exercise response, while also examining areas such as nutrigenomics, lifestyle genomics, personality-related traits and circadian rhythms.
Mission Director, Gujarat State Biotechnology Mission, Digvijaysinh Jadeja, said a key part of the programme will involve whole-genome sequencing of talented athletes.
“Researchers will study and validate genetic markers associated with different aspects of athletic performance, particularly across endurance, power and other sporting categories. The programme will also examine genetic factors that may be linked to sports injuries,” Jadeja said.
10,000 Athlete Samples, 5 Years, One Massive Scientific Database
Gujarat has set an ambitious target under the programme, proposing to collect and analyse around 2,000 athlete samples every year, taking the total to nearly 10,000 samples over five years.
The exercise will cover a wide sporting spectrum, including athletics, swimming, boxing, wrestling, judo, taekwondo, gymnastics and fencing.
Team and ball sports such as football, hockey, handball, volleyball and basketball are also part of the plan, alongside badminton, table tennis, lawn tennis, kabaddi and kho-kho.
Precision and skill-based disciplines, including archery, shooting and chess, will also come under the broader scientific framework. The programme is expected to study athletes across different age groups: those below 14 years, between 14 and under 18, and above 18 years.
State and national champions have been identified as a priority group, offering researchers an opportunity to study the genetic and physiological characteristics of high-performing athletes.
Gujarat Athlete Genome Database
The New Sports Science Powerhouse, one of the programme's biggest proposed outcomes, is the creation of the Gujarat Athlete Genome Database (G-AGD).
The proposed database will bring together genetic, physiological and performance information, creating a long-term scientific resource for athlete profiling, research and future high-performance planning.
The ultimate objective is to move towards more personalised athlete-development programmes.
Since every athlete might respond differently to training loads, exercise intensity, recovery and nutrition, scientists hope that combining genomic insights with physiological and performance data could help create more individualised training strategies.
The proposed outcomes include genetic profiling, evidence-based talent identification, injury-risk assessment, improved recovery strategies and personalised training and nutrition plans.
Bioinformatics tools could also be used to develop genotype-based performance prediction models, adding another data-driven dimension to Gujarat's sports ecosystem.
From Biotechnology to the Podium
The programme could also strengthen Gujarat's position as a major centre for sports biotechnology, with a broader goal of developing the state into a “Sports Biotechnology Innovation Hub”.
GBRC already possesses scientific infrastructure for sample processing, sequencing and data analysis, including platforms such as NovaSeq 6000, GridION, PromethION, Illumina iScan, Illumina DRAGEN and high-performance computing facilities.
Yet, with genetic information being highly sensitive, data protection will remain a critical pillar of the programme.
The proposed framework includes a two-level barcoding system to protect athlete identities, while informed consent, secure data storage, controlled access and clear governance mechanisms will be crucial as the project expands.