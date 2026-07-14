Grey Hornbill returns to Gir after six decades; Four years of successful breeding signal wildlife revival

AHMEDABAD: Gujarat has added another landmark achievement to its growing conservation story with the successful return of the Indian Grey Hornbill to the Gir forests after an absence of more than 60 years.

This comes even as the State celebrates the survival of the second Great Indian Bustard chick hatched through the pioneering 'jump-start' conservation technique.

The encouraging findings are from a new scientific study, which reveals that the hornbills reintroduced into Gir have not only survived in the wild but have also bred successfully for four consecutive years, signalling the gradual restoration of a self-sustaining population of a species that vanished from the landscape between the 1950s and 1960s.

The study, titled "Reintroduction of Indian Grey Hornbills in Gir, India: Insights into Ranging, Habitat Use, Nesting and Behavioural Patterns," published in the international peer-reviewed journal Birds, provides the first comprehensive scientific assessment of Gujarat's ambitious species recovery programme led by the Gujarat Forest Department and its conservation partners.

The success reflects India's renewed focus on wildlife restoration through scientific conservation, habitat management, technological monitoring and long-term ecological planning.

Alongside projects for cheetahs, Asiatic lions, tigers, elephants, vultures and the critically endangered Great Indian Bustard, the revival of the Indian Grey Hornbill now stands out as another milestone in the country's expanding conservation efforts.

Speaking on the achievement, Gujarat Forest and Environment Minister Arjun Modhwadia said the State has entered a new era of wildlife recovery, where conservation extends beyond protecting existing species to restoring those that had disappeared from their natural habitats.

"Wildlife conservation in Gujarat has entered a new phase, particularly in species recovery and the protection of rare and endangered wildlife. Grey Hornbills reintroduced into the Gir landscape in 2021 have successfully established territories, adapted to their new habitat and produced offspring, marking a major milestone in restoring a species that disappeared from the region between the 1950s and 1960s. The scientific research conducted after the reintroduction confirms that the project has been a significant conservation success for Gujarat," Modhwadia said.