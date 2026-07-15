Widowed mother of two burnt alive by moneylender in Gujarat's Patan over Rs 5,000 loan

AHMEDABAD: A 35-year-old widow struggling to raise her two young children was allegedly burnt alive over a dispute involving a loan of merely Rs 5,000 in Gujarat's Patan district.

The victim, who fought for life for nearly a day, succumbed to her severe burn injuries at Ahmedabad Civil Hospital on July 13.

The deceased has been identified as Pinkiben Patani, a resident of Khalakpura in Patan city. Widowed at a young age, Pinkiben survived by selling vegetables and fruits.

According to the police complaint, financial hardship forced her to borrow Rs 5,000 from her neighbour, Babu Rawal alias Babubhai, over a month ago to meet urgent household expenses.

Investigators said Babubhai repeatedly confronted Pinki while she was selling vegetables, allegedly demanding interest and repayment in public.

Witnesses claimed he frequently threatened and humiliated her, insisting that she immediately return his money while allegedly collecting small amounts from her whenever possible.

According to the complaint, Pinkiben had gone to the residence of one Jitu Panchal, where discussions were taking place regarding repayment of the borrowed amount.

During the conversation, she reportedly pleaded for two more days to arrange the money. Instead of accepting her request, the accused allegedly flew into a rage.

Police said Babubhai left the premises on the pretext of bringing tea.

Later, he allegedly returned carrying a bucket filled with a highly flammable liquid, believed to be petrol.

In a shocking act, he allegedly poured the liquid over Pinki inside Jitubhai's home and ignited it with a matchstick.

Ironically, the accused himself sustained nearly 40 per cent burn injuries after some of the flammable liquid splashed back onto him while carrying out the attack.

As neighbours rushed to rescue the victim, Pinkiben was shifted in critical condition to Dharpur Civil Hospital before being referred to Ahmedabad Civil Hospital for advanced treatment.