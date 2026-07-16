Amit Shah offers Rath Yatra prayers in Ahmedabad, chairs BJP strategy meet

AHMEDABAD: On the auspicious occasion of Lord Jagannath's Rath Yatra, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday offered prayers at the historic Shri Jagannath Temple in Ahmedabad, reaffirming the BJP's emphasis on blending India's cultural heritage with its development agenda.

After participating in the traditional Mangala Aarti with his family, Shah later held a crucial organisational meeting with senior BJP leaders at the party's Gujarat headquarters, Kamalam, where discussions centred on electoral strategy, voter outreach and strengthening the party machinery.

Extending his greetings to the people of the Gandhinagar Lok Sabha constituency, the entire state of Gujarat and citizens across the country, Shah described the Rath Yatra as a sacred celebration of faith, devotion and India's rich cultural traditions.

He also conveyed New Year greetings to the people of Kutch on the occasion of "Ashadhi Bij", wishing prosperity, happiness and progress for all.

Beginning the day with prayers at the centuries-old Jagannath Temple, Shah joined the Mangala Aarti along with his family and sought the blessings of Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra and Goddess Subhadra.

He prayed for the health, happiness, prosperity and safety of every citizen and sought divine blessings for the country's continued progress and holistic development.

Addressing the gathering after the prayers, Shah said the Rath Yatra was far more than a religious ritual, calling it a living embodiment of India's civilisational values.

"Lord Jagannath's Rath Yatra is not merely a religious tradition. It is a living symbol of India's culture, social harmony, service, unity and public welfare. As the nation progresses on the path of development, our resolve to preserve and pass on India's ancient cultural heritage to future generations is moving forward with equal commitment," Shah said.