Gujarat's coastal lions thrive on wild prey, study debunks livestock dependence myth

AHMEDABAD: Challenging one of the most widely accepted assumptions about Asiatic lions, a new scientific study has revealed that Gujarat's expanding coastal lion population survives primarily on wild prey rather than domestic livestock.
The finding reshapes the understanding of how the endangered species is adapting beyond the Gir forests. It not only underlines the ecological richness of Gujarat's coastal ecosystems but also reinforces the success of the State's long-term conservation strategy that has enabled lions to expand into human-dominated landscapes without becoming heavily dependent on cattle.
Published in the internationally peer-reviewed journal Conservation, the study found that wild prey accounts for nearly 70 per cent of the biomass consumed by coastal Asiatic lions, while livestock contributes only around 30 per cent.
The research directly challenges the long-held perception that lions dispersing outside protected forests survive mainly by hunting domestic animals.
The findings assume greater significance as Gujarat now hosts 891 Asiatic lions, according to the 16th Lion Population Estimation-2025, with more than 100 lions now inhabiting coastal ecosystems stretching across Saurashtra.
These satellite populations have emerged as a major milestone in the species' recovery and geographical expansion beyond their traditional Gir habitat.
The study, titled "Dietary Pattern of Asiatic Lions in the Coastal Ecosystem of Saurashtra, Gujarat, India," was authored by Mohan Ram, Aradhana Sahu, Nityanand Srivastava, Kritagnya Vadar, Rohit Chaudhary and Lahar Jhala.
Researchers analysed 160 lion scat samples collected during March and April 2024 from the coastal districts of Junagadh, Gir Somnath, Amreli, Bhavnagar and Porbandar to determine the feeding behaviour of lions inhabiting the region.
Nilgai Emerges as Lions' Favourite Prey
Presenting the study's findings, Mohan Ram (IFS), Conservator of Forests, Junagadh Circle and one of the study's authors, said the analysis clearly established that wild prey dominates the lions' diet.
"Our study analysed 160 lion scat samples collected from the coastal districts of Junagadh, Gir Somnath, Amreli, Bhavnagar and Porbandar during March and April 2024. The analysis found that wild prey accounted for 64 per cent of the lions' diet, while domestic animals contributed 31 per cent. In terms of biomass consumed, wild prey contributed nearly 70 per cent, compared to 30 per cent from livestock," he said.
Elaborating further, Ram said the blue bull (nilgai) emerged as the single most important prey species.
"Nilgai contributed more than 51 per cent of the total biomass consumed by coastal lions, making it their primary food source. Wild pigs ranked as the second most important wild prey, while cattle constituted the largest domestic prey component," he added.
Natural Predators Helping Farmers
The study also points to an unexpected ecological benefit. By naturally controlling populations of crop-raiding herbivores such as nilgai and wild pigs, lions are indirectly supporting agriculture in several parts of Saurashtra.
Highlighting this aspect, Gujarat Forest and Environment Minister Arjun Modhwadia said the findings demonstrate that lion conservation is benefiting both biodiversity and farmers.
"The research clearly indicates that lion populations outside the Gir forests are helping farmers by preying on blue bulls and wild pigs, both of which cause significant crop damage. By naturally regulating their populations, lions are reducing crop losses while maintaining ecological balance," the minister said.
He also credited the State's conservation policies for the remarkable expansion of the Asiatic lion population. "Project Lion was launched as a long-term conservation initiative for the protection of Asiatic lions. The Gujarat government has consistently strengthened wildlife conservation, enabling lions to expand safely beyond the Gir forests," Modhwadia said.
Global Conservation Model Minister of State for Forests and Environment Pravin Mali said the findings have implications far beyond Gujarat. "This study demonstrates that Gujarat's successful conservation model has enabled Asiatic lions to expand into multi-use landscapes while continuing to rely predominantly on natural prey. It offers valuable lessons for large carnivore conservation programmes across the world," he said.
Study Overturns Researchers' Own Hypothesis
Interestingly, the researchers admitted that the findings contradicted their original scientific hypothesis. They had expected lions living in human-dominated coastal regions to depend heavily on livestock because of the presumed scarcity of wild prey.
Instead, the study found that healthy populations of nilgai and wild pigs along Gujarat's coastline provide sufficient natural prey, allowing lions to sustain themselves without significantly increasing attacks on domestic animals.
The findings suggest that a robust wild prey base can substantially reduce livestock depredation and help minimise human-lion conflict.
Three Coastal Lion Strongholds Emerge
The research identified three major coastal satellite populations of Asiatic lions: the southwestern coast, southeastern coast and Bhavnagar coast, which have become increasingly important for the species' long-term survival.
According to estimates cited in the study, these coastal landscapes now support more than 100 Asiatic lions, reflecting decades of successful conservation efforts that have allowed the species to disperse naturally beyond the Gir Protected Area.
Researchers also observed that coastal lions exhibit a relatively specialised diet dominated by nilgai and wild pigs, indicating that prey abundance and habitat quality strongly influence feeding behaviour. While cattle and buffalo remain part of the lions' diet, the study noted that much of the cattle consumed are believed to be feral or abandoned animals, which are widespread in parts of Saurashtra. Their easy availability and lack of natural anti-predator behaviour make them more vulnerable than protected domestic livestock.
Wild Prey Key to Future Lion Conservation
The researchers concluded that maintaining healthy populations of wild herbivores will be critical for ensuring the long-term survival of Asiatic lions beyond protected forests.
As lions continue to expand into shared landscapes, strengthening natural prey populations, preserving habitat quality and sustaining community-based conservation efforts will remain central to Gujarat's globally acclaimed lion conservation success story.