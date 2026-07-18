Gujarat's coastal lions thrive on wild prey, study debunks livestock dependence myth

AHMEDABAD: Challenging one of the most widely accepted assumptions about Asiatic lions, a new scientific study has revealed that Gujarat's expanding coastal lion population survives primarily on wild prey rather than domestic livestock.

The finding reshapes the understanding of how the endangered species is adapting beyond the Gir forests. It not only underlines the ecological richness of Gujarat's coastal ecosystems but also reinforces the success of the State's long-term conservation strategy that has enabled lions to expand into human-dominated landscapes without becoming heavily dependent on cattle.

Published in the internationally peer-reviewed journal Conservation, the study found that wild prey accounts for nearly 70 per cent of the biomass consumed by coastal Asiatic lions, while livestock contributes only around 30 per cent.

The research directly challenges the long-held perception that lions dispersing outside protected forests survive mainly by hunting domestic animals.

The findings assume greater significance as Gujarat now hosts 891 Asiatic lions, according to the 16th Lion Population Estimation-2025, with more than 100 lions now inhabiting coastal ecosystems stretching across Saurashtra.

These satellite populations have emerged as a major milestone in the species' recovery and geographical expansion beyond their traditional Gir habitat.

The study, titled "Dietary Pattern of Asiatic Lions in the Coastal Ecosystem of Saurashtra, Gujarat, India," was authored by Mohan Ram, Aradhana Sahu, Nityanand Srivastava, Kritagnya Vadar, Rohit Chaudhary and Lahar Jhala.

Researchers analysed 160 lion scat samples collected during March and April 2024 from the coastal districts of Junagadh, Gir Somnath, Amreli, Bhavnagar and Porbandar to determine the feeding behaviour of lions inhabiting the region.

Nilgai Emerges as Lions' Favourite Prey

Presenting the study's findings, Mohan Ram (IFS), Conservator of Forests, Junagadh Circle and one of the study's authors, said the analysis clearly established that wild prey dominates the lions' diet.

"Our study analysed 160 lion scat samples collected from the coastal districts of Junagadh, Gir Somnath, Amreli, Bhavnagar and Porbandar during March and April 2024. The analysis found that wild prey accounted for 64 per cent of the lions' diet, while domestic animals contributed 31 per cent. In terms of biomass consumed, wild prey contributed nearly 70 per cent, compared to 30 per cent from livestock," he said.

Elaborating further, Ram said the blue bull (nilgai) emerged as the single most important prey species.

"Nilgai contributed more than 51 per cent of the total biomass consumed by coastal lions, making it their primary food source. Wild pigs ranked as the second most important wild prey, while cattle constituted the largest domestic prey component," he added.