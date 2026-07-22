'Developed or subsidy-dependent State?': 3.38 crore people in Gujarat rely on free foodgrains

AHMEDABAD: More than half of Gujarat’s projected 2026 population is covered under NFSA and PMGKAY, exposing a stark contradiction between the state’s development narrative and ground-level economic dependence.
Gujarat’s image as India’s growth engine has come under sharp scrutiny after fresh parliamentary data revealed that 3.38 crore people in the state are receiving highly subsidised or free foodgrains under the National Food Security Act (NFSA) and PM Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY).
When compared with Gujarat’s projected 2026 population of 7.43 crore (Unofficial), the figures reveal a striking contradiction: 45.55 per cent of the state’s population, nearly one in every two Gujaratis, is dependent on subsidised foodgrain support.
For a state that is often projected as a model of industrial growth, urbanisation and economic prosperity, the data raises an uncomfortable question: Can Gujarat truly claim to be “developed” when such a large share of its population still requires food security assistance for basic sustenance?
Gujarat’s food security paradox
Indicator-Numbers
Projected Gujarat population (2026): 7.43 crore
NFSA/PMGKAY beneficiaries: 3,38,42,935
Population covered under food security schemes: 45.55 per cent
Population outside coverage: 4.05 crore
Gujarat’s share in national beneficiaries 4.28 per cent. The numbers suggest that more than 3.38 crore Gujaratis are not merely beneficiaries of a welfare scheme, but indicators of a deeper economic vulnerability.
Despite Gujarat being one of India’s largest contributors to GDP, a substantial portion of its population continues to depend on free or highly subsidised foodgrains for survival.
A development model under question: Gujarat has long been showcased as a state of industrial corridors, world-class infrastructure, investment summits and rapid urban expansion.
However, the NFSA and PMGKAY data present a parallel reality, one where economic growth has not translated into universal food security or equitable prosperity.
Congress Spokes Person Dr Hiren Banker claimed, “The fact that nearly half the population is covered under food subsidy schemes suggests that a large segment of Gujaratis may still be struggling with low incomes, unemployment, informal labour conditions, or economic instability.”
“This contradiction becomes even more pronounced when viewed against Gujarat’s reputation as a “developed state”. If economic progress were reaching all sections of society, the dependence on food subsidies should gradually decline rather than remain at such a massive scale,” Banker Claimed. PMGKAY extended till 2028.
The Union Government has extended the free foodgrain distribution under PMGKAY for five years from January 1, 2024, with an estimated financial outlay of ₹11.80 lakh crore, fully borne by the Centre.
As a result, Gujarat’s 3.38 crore beneficiaries will continue to receive free foodgrains until December 31, 2028, unless the beneficiary list is revised.
While the extension provides relief to millions, it also underscores the reality that food subsidy has become a long-term necessity rather than a temporary emergency measure, even in a state celebrated for its economic achievements.
The larger question: The parliamentary data does not imply that all beneficiaries are poor in the conventional sense, as NFSA coverage is determined by eligibility criteria and population quotas.
However, it undeniably highlights the scale of dependence on public food support in Gujarat. The larger question now confronting policymakers is whether Gujarat’s development model has created inclusive prosperity, or whether growth has remained concentrated among certain sectors while millions continue to rely on welfare schemes for basic food security.
For a state that aspires to be a global economic powerhouse, the numbers tell a sobering story: 3.38 crore Gujaratis are receiving subsidised or free foodgrains, revealing that the promise of a truly “developed Gujarat” is still far from reaching every household.