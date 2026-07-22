'Developed or subsidy-dependent State?': 3.38 crore people in Gujarat rely on free foodgrains

A development model under question: Gujarat has long been showcased as a state of industrial corridors, world-class infrastructure, investment summits and rapid urban expansion.

However, the NFSA and PMGKAY data present a parallel reality, one where economic growth has not translated into universal food security or equitable prosperity.

Congress Spokes Person Dr Hiren Banker claimed, “The fact that nearly half the population is covered under food subsidy schemes suggests that a large segment of Gujaratis may still be struggling with low incomes, unemployment, informal labour conditions, or economic instability.”

“This contradiction becomes even more pronounced when viewed against Gujarat’s reputation as a “developed state”. If economic progress were reaching all sections of society, the dependence on food subsidies should gradually decline rather than remain at such a massive scale,” Banker Claimed. PMGKAY extended till 2028.

The Union Government has extended the free foodgrain distribution under PMGKAY for five years from January 1, 2024, with an estimated financial outlay of ₹11.80 lakh crore, fully borne by the Centre.

As a result, Gujarat’s 3.38 crore beneficiaries will continue to receive free foodgrains until December 31, 2028, unless the beneficiary list is revised.

While the extension provides relief to millions, it also underscores the reality that food subsidy has become a long-term necessity rather than a temporary emergency measure, even in a state celebrated for its economic achievements.