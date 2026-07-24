North Gujarat receives heavy rain; flood crisis deepens, rescue operations intensify

AHMEDABAD: The monsoon's fury has shifted dramatically towards North Gujarat on Friday, with torrential rainfall inundating Banaskantha and Patan districts within hours even as South Gujarat continues to grapple with devastating flood-like situations.

The fresh spell has compounded Gujarat's flood emergency, where thousands remain displaced, highways have been cut off, rescue operations are continuing, and the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned of heavy to very heavy rainfall across large parts of the state.

The most intense spell was recorded in Deodar taluka of Banaskantha, where nearly six inches of rain lashed the region between 6 am and 10 am on July 24, including more than three inches in just two hours.

The cloudburst-like downpour rapidly flooded roads, fields and low-lying areas, bringing normal life to a standstill. The rainfall belt extended across North Gujarat, with Bhabhar receiving five inches, while Radhanpur and Santalpur in Patan district recorded around three inches each.

Heavy showers also drenched Dhansura in Aravalli and Lilia in Amreli, indicating that the monsoon has now spread its most intense activity across multiple regions simultaneously.

While North Gujarat witnessed fresh flooding, South Gujarat continued to reel under the aftermath of the previous two days' relentless rain.

Official figures showed that over 38,653 people have been evacuated to safer locations, while 5,547 stranded residents have been rescued from flood-hit areas.

Navsari alone has shifted nearly 10,000 people, while around 12,000 residents have been relocated in Valsad, reflecting the scale of the humanitarian response.

To strengthen rescue efforts, 49 teams of the NDRF and SDRF have been deployed across Gujarat, while the Indian Army has stationed six teams, with two each in Ahmedabad, Navsari and Valsad.