Gujarat battered by monsoon fury as South floods, cities drown and villages cut off

AHMEDABAD: Gujarat is facing one of its most severe monsoon crises this season, as relentless rainfall has unleashed widespread flooding, transport disruption and civic chaos across multiple districts.

From the submerged talukas of Valsad to the waterlogged streets of Ahmedabad, the state is grappling with the full force of an intense monsoon spell. The worst devastation has been reported from South Gujarat, where rainfall has reached extraordinary levels.

Umargam recorded a staggering 35.67 inches of rain, followed by Kaprada with 29 inches, Nanapodha with 25.31 inches and Dharampur with 20 inches.

The downpour intensified overnight, with Umargam receiving 17.44 inches between 1 am and 6 am, and another 8 inches between 6 am and 10 am. Official figures showed that rain was recorded in 154 talukas across Gujarat between 6 am and 10 am on Wednesday, underscoring the statewide spread of the monsoon system.

South Gujarat, at the epicentre of destruction

Surat, Valsad and Navsari have emerged as the worst-hit districts, where overflowing rivers and creeks have submerged homes, roads and public infrastructure.

In Surat, areas around Saroli Police Station were inundated, forcing residents to remain trapped inside their homes. In Saniya Hemad, the temple of Khodiyar Mata was completely submerged after creek water rose 10 to 15 feet above normal levels.