Gujarat battered by monsoon fury as South floods, cities drown and villages cut off

AHMEDABAD: Gujarat is facing one of its most severe monsoon crises this season, as relentless rainfall has unleashed widespread flooding, transport disruption and civic chaos across multiple districts.
From the submerged talukas of Valsad to the waterlogged streets of Ahmedabad, the state is grappling with the full force of an intense monsoon spell. The worst devastation has been reported from South Gujarat, where rainfall has reached extraordinary levels.
Umargam recorded a staggering 35.67 inches of rain, followed by Kaprada with 29 inches, Nanapodha with 25.31 inches and Dharampur with 20 inches.
The downpour intensified overnight, with Umargam receiving 17.44 inches between 1 am and 6 am, and another 8 inches between 6 am and 10 am. Official figures showed that rain was recorded in 154 talukas across Gujarat between 6 am and 10 am on Wednesday, underscoring the statewide spread of the monsoon system.
South Gujarat, at the epicentre of destruction
Surat, Valsad and Navsari have emerged as the worst-hit districts, where overflowing rivers and creeks have submerged homes, roads and public infrastructure.
In Surat, areas around Saroli Police Station were inundated, forcing residents to remain trapped inside their homes. In Saniya Hemad, the temple of Khodiyar Mata was completely submerged after creek water rose 10 to 15 feet above normal levels.
The floodwaters cut off access to several localities, leaving families stranded and dependent on rescue assistance. The crisis has also paralysed rail connectivity across the state.
Flooding on the Ahmedabad-Mumbai railway track led to the cancellation of several trains, while passengers were left stranded at Navsari railway station.
Statewide emergency response activated
As the situation deteriorated, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel convened a high-level meeting at the State Emergency Operation Centre in Gandhinagar to review relief and rescue operations across Gujarat.
“The administration must remain fully alert and ensure that relief and rescue operations reach every affected area without delay,” Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel said during the SEOC review meeting.
The Chief Minister spoke directly with the collectors of Surat, Valsad and Navsari, and deployed ministers and senior IAS officers to the worst-hit districts to monitor ground operations.
Alert across Gujarat
The India Meteorological Departmen has issued a alert for three districts of central Gujarat, forecasting extremely heavy rainfall on July 23. An orange alert has been sounded in 11 districts, while 10 districts remain under a yellow alert. The weather department warned that the ongoing monsoon system could trigger further flooding, waterlogging and disruption of transport services across several parts of Gujarat, keeping the entire state on edge.
Ahmedabad’s civic infrastructure collapses
Ahmedabad witnessed a dramatic escalation in rainfall after 9 am on Wednesday. The rain, which began lightly around 3.30 am, intensified into a torrential downpour, dumping nearly 2 inches of rain within an hour in western areas such as Bopal,Jodhpur,Satellite,SG Highway And Ambavadi.
The heavy rain caused severe waterlogging in Bopal, where water entered homes in Sterling City Society. Roads outside Pipaleshwar Society were submerged, while the D Cabin Underbridge and Akhbarnagar Underbridge were closed to vehicular traffic due to flooding.
The Bhimjipura area was also completely waterlogged, with knee-deep water making movement difficult for residents and motorists. Continuous rainfall exposed the fragility of Ahmedabad’s drainage infrastructure.
Major roads and localities, including SG Highway, Chandkheda, Gota,Thaltej,Bodakdev,Sarkhej and Makarba, were flooded, leading to massive traffic jams.
In response to the worsening conditions, the District Education Officer ordered schools in Ahmedabad city to revise their timings and ensure that children are safely dropped in areas prone to waterlogging.
Vadodara and Narmada struggle with monsoon havoc
Vadodara also witnessed continuous rain since early morning, affecting areas such as Raopura, Fateganj, Ajwa Road, Waghodia Road and Sama. While the rain brought temporary relief from the storm, commuters and business owners faced severe hardship due to waterlogged roads and disrupted traffic.
In Narmada, the monsoon wreaked havoc in Dediapada and Sagbara. The diversion at Umran was washed away, cutting off seven villages completely from the rest of the district. All major roads leading to Dediapada and Sagbara were closed due to flooding.
Gujarat braces for more rain
With rivers, creeks and drainage channels overflowing across the state, Gujarat remains on high alert as authorities brace for another round of intense rainfall. Relief and rescue teams have been deployed in vulnerable districts, while residents in low-lying areas have been urged to remain cautious and avoid unnecessary travel.
The monsoon has already disrupted normal life across South Gujarat, Ahmedabad, Vadodara and Narmada, and the IMD’s continuing alerts suggest that the state may face further flooding and transport disruption in the coming hours.