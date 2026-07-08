Torrential rains wreak havoc across Gujarat as Surat floods leave nine dead

AHMEDABAD: At least nine people have died in Surat over the past two days in monsoon-related incidents as intense rain triggered widespread flooding across the city.
Five weather systems active simultaneously over Gujarat have intensified the monsoon, pushing South Gujarat and parts of Saurashtra into a severe flood situation. Heavy rainfall has been forecast at isolated places in Surat, Tapi, Narmada, Chhota Udepur, Dahod, Amreli and Bhavnagar.
The impact of the active weather systems was visible across the state on Wednesday morning. Between 6 am and 10 am on July 8, rainfall was recorded in 59 talukas, with Kaprada in Valsad district receiving the highest 1.26 inches, followed by Nanapondha with 1.14 inches.
Even as rainfall eased in some areas, the threat shifted from the skies to overflowing rivers and reservoirs. Continuous heavy rain in Valsad district triggered a sharp rise in inflows into the Madhuban Dam. Authorities have appealed to people living downstream to remain alert.
The monsoon's intensity over the past 24 hours has been unprecedented. Rainfall was recorded in 195 talukas across Gujarat, while six talukas received more than 10 inches.
The Surat district emerged as the epicentre of the deluge, with Palsana recording a staggering 18 inches of rainfall, followed by Kamrej with 17 inches. Navsari received 15 inches, Surat city 14 inches, Kaprada 13 inches and Jalalpore 11 inches, highlighting the extraordinary scale of the downpour.
Surat has been plagued by relentless rainfall on July 6 and 7 turning the Diamond City into a vast flood zone. Nearly 18 inches of rain lashed the city over two days, causing four of its five major creeks to overflow. Water inundated residential societies, slum settlements, commercial complexes and major roads, leaving virtually no part of the city untouched.
The rainfall has also rewritten history. Several areas recorded between 11 and 19 inches of rain on Monday alone, with Sarthana receiving the highest 19 inches, followed by Varachha with 18.16 inches. The city surpassed its 85-year-old July rainfall record of 18 inches, previously set in 1941, marking one of the most intense rainfall events ever witnessed in Surat.
Although rainfall eased on Tuesday morning, floodwaters continued to disrupt normal life. Water remained trapped in residential colonies, markets and commercial establishments, causing damage worth crores of rupees to household belongings, business inventories and infrastructure. Large parts of the city remained submerged, making movement difficult for residents.
The scale of the flooding forced emergency agencies to launch one of the largest rescue operations in recent years. Tractors, dumpers and specialised rescue equipment were deployed to evacuate residents stranded in neck-deep water.
Three National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams and four State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams, working alongside the Surat Municipal Corporation and the district administration, carried out round-the-clock rescue operations.
Nearly 3,400 stranded residents were safely rescued and shifted to relief shelters and community halls, where food, drinking water, medical assistance and other essential facilities are being provided.
However, the rain has also claimed lives. According to official figures, nine people have died in Surat over the past two days in rain-related incidents.
The fatalities include four deaths caused by electrocution, two after trees collapsed, two due to drowning in Sachin GIDC and one person who was swept away in a creek at Kamrej.
Three others sustained injuries in separate incidents.
Across Gujarat, the administration has intensified disaster management efforts since the onset of the monsoon. So far, 1,528 people have been shifted to safer locations as a precautionary measure, while 134 people have been rescued from emergency situations.
To tackle any further escalation, 36 NDRF and SDRF teams have been strategically deployed across vulnerable districts.
The evolving weather situation also dominated the state Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Tuesday.
The meeting reviewed the rainfall situation across Gujarat, with special focus on the flood-like conditions prevailing in Surat city and district. Officials also assessed the ongoing rescue operations and preparedness for any further heavy rainfall.
The chief minister directed in-charge secretaries assigned to various districts to immediately visit their respective areas, coordinate closely with local administrations and ensure uninterrupted relief operations.
He also instructed in-charge ministers to continuously monitor the situation on the ground, strengthen coordination among departments, and ensure immediate assistance, rehabilitation and essential services reach every affected citizen without delay.
With multiple weather systems still active over the region and more rainfall forecast over South Gujarat, the administration remains on high alert as the focus shifts from emergency response to preventing further loss of life and minimising damage in the days ahead.