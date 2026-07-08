Torrential rains wreak havoc across Gujarat as Surat floods leave nine dead

AHMEDABAD: At least nine people have died in Surat over the past two days in monsoon-related incidents as intense rain triggered widespread flooding across the city.

Five weather systems active simultaneously over Gujarat have intensified the monsoon, pushing South Gujarat and parts of Saurashtra into a severe flood situation. Heavy rainfall has been forecast at isolated places in Surat, Tapi, Narmada, Chhota Udepur, Dahod, Amreli and Bhavnagar.

The impact of the active weather systems was visible across the state on Wednesday morning. Between 6 am and 10 am on July 8, rainfall was recorded in 59 talukas, with Kaprada in Valsad district receiving the highest 1.26 inches, followed by Nanapondha with 1.14 inches.

Even as rainfall eased in some areas, the threat shifted from the skies to overflowing rivers and reservoirs. Continuous heavy rain in Valsad district triggered a sharp rise in inflows into the Madhuban Dam. Authorities have appealed to people living downstream to remain alert.

The monsoon's intensity over the past 24 hours has been unprecedented. Rainfall was recorded in 195 talukas across Gujarat, while six talukas received more than 10 inches.

The Surat district emerged as the epicentre of the deluge, with Palsana recording a staggering 18 inches of rainfall, followed by Kamrej with 17 inches. Navsari received 15 inches, Surat city 14 inches, Kaprada 13 inches and Jalalpore 11 inches, highlighting the extraordinary scale of the downpour.