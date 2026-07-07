Monsoon batters Gujarat: Six dead as floods swamp Surat, rescue efforts intensify

AHMEDABAD: The southwest monsoon unleashed its full force across Gujarat on Monday and Tuesday, pushing several districts into crisis mode.

With forecasts warning of extremely heavy rainfall in five districts, Surat bore the brunt of the deluge as incessant rain submerged roads, stranded commuters, triggered large-scale rescue operations and left four people dead in connection with monsoon related incidents.

Two more deaths were reported in Amreli, taking the toll to six.

South Gujarat remained on high alert as rising river levels, flooding in low-lying areas and continuous rainfall raised fears of the situation worsening.

Heavy rain continued to lash Surat from early Tuesday morning after the city had already received more than five inches of rainfall on Monday.

The relentless downpour quickly overwhelmed the drainage system, leaving roads, residential societies and low-lying neighbourhoods submerged. In several parts of the city, floodwaters entered homes and streets, forcing residents to seek emergency assistance as tractors and boats were pressed into service to rescue stranded people.

The rainfall figures reflected the severity of the situation. Between 6 am and 2 pm, rain was recorded in 141 talukas across Gujarat.

Kamrej in Surat district received the highest rainfall at 8.5 inches, followed by Surat city with 7 inches and Palsana with 6 inches, making Surat district the epicentre of the state's monsoon onslaught.

The worsening weather also brought tragedy.

In one of the deadliest incidents, two young men died after being electrocuted in Surat's Rander area on Tuesday.

According to officials, one of them came into contact with an iron ladder after bathing in the rain and suffered an electric shock. His friend and neighbour rushed to rescue him but was also electrocuted. Both were taken to hospital, where doctors declared them dead.