'Abandoned us': Surat residents confront BJP MLAs, corporators for not turning up during flood fury

AHMEDABAD: The flood crisis in Gujarat's economic capital, Surat, has rapidly transformed into a full-blown political flashpoint, with public frustration spilling onto the streets.
Thousands of flood-hit residents accused elected representatives of abandoning them during one of the city's worst civic emergencies in recent years.
After three consecutive days of overflowing creek waters and relentless rainfall left several residential colonies submerged, the immediate concerns over drinking water, food and shelter soon spiralled into mounting anger against the administration and the ruling BJP's local leadership.
Across Kapodra, Pandesara and Parvat Patiya, residents openly confronted corporators, MLAs and officials, accusing them of appearing only after public outrage.
A dramatic confrontation unfolded on Saturday night in Surat's Kapodra area, where BJP Ward No. 4 corporator Hansa Gajera arrived to assess the situation and hear residents' grievances.
Instead of a routine inspection, she walked into a wave of public fury as women surrounded her from all sides, questioning her absence during the worst phase of the flooding.
"You visited our societies repeatedly when you wanted votes. Today, when our homes are underwater and we don't even have drinking water, you are nowhere to be seen," several women shouted, holding the corporator accountable for what they described as administrative neglect.
The protest quickly escalated as residents complained that societies had remained submerged for several hours while clean drinking water had become almost impossible to access.
Families claimed they had spent the day without food or potable water as floodwater entered homes, damaging stored drinking water, kitchens and household essentials.
Attempting to pacify the crowd, Corporator Hansa Gajera appealed to residents to remain calm and assured them that the administration was working to improve the situation.
However, her appeal only intensified the anger.
When she urged people to lower their voices, an agitated woman immediately responded that residents had been suffering in silence for days while no official or public representative had reached the area.
Another woman demanded that instead of offering assurances, the administration should immediately send drinking water tankers as families, including children and elderly residents, remain affected.
As the verbal confrontation intensified, the corporator appeared visibly overwhelmed by the growing crowd.
In a moment reflecting both helplessness and frustration, she remarked that she does not want to drag on the confrontation.
The exchange, captured on mobile phones, has since gone viral across social media, further fuelling criticism of the administration's flood response.
According to locals, immediate relief rather than political assurances was the need of the hour.
The political backlash was not limited to Kapodra.
In Pandesara, BJP MLA Manu Patel also found himself facing the wrath of flood-affected women when he visited Ward No. 28 to review the situation.
Residents alleged that despite living in flooded houses for three days, no elected representative had visited them until public anger erupted.
The women confronted the MLA, saying their homes had remained submerged, food supplies had been exhausted, and no assistance had reached them despite repeated appeals.
People accused the political leaders of 'disappearing' during disasters while returning only after public resentment.
Meanwhile, another dramatic scene unfolded in Parvat Patiya, where officials and local leaders arrived on a tractor to inspect the flood-hit locality.
Their visit, however, quickly turned into an embarrassing public confrontation.
Angry residents stopped the tractor midway and refused to allow it to proceed unless officials got down and walked through the flooded streets themselves.
"What will you understand sitting on a tractor? Get down and walk through this water to see how people are living," residents shouted.
Many questioned what had been achieved during the BJP's four decades in power, alleging that recurring flooding had become an annual reality despite repeated promises of infrastructure improvement.
Facing relentless protests, officials and corporators eventually stepped down from the tractor and walked through the floodwaters amid heavy sloganeering by residents.
Local community leaders alleged that floodwaters continued entering residential colonies, including Shantikunj Society and Geeta Nagar, while civic assistance remained largely absent.
"Last time, every corporator was visible here. This time, when people genuinely needed help, nobody came. Families have received no proper arrangements for food or drinking water. Entire floors of houses are submerged. My first floor is completely underwater, and household goods worth lakhs have been destroyed. Now leaders have arrived only to get photographs clicked," one society representative alleged.
As floodwaters continue to recede slowly, the political damage appears to be rising rapidly.
The flood fury has now evolved into a larger public debate over civic preparedness, disaster management and political accountability, with viral videos of angry confrontations becoming symbols of growing public resentment against the administration's handling of Surat's flood crisis.