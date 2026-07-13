'Abandoned us': Surat residents confront BJP MLAs, corporators for not turning up during flood fury

AHMEDABAD: The flood crisis in Gujarat's economic capital, Surat, has rapidly transformed into a full-blown political flashpoint, with public frustration spilling onto the streets.

Thousands of flood-hit residents accused elected representatives of abandoning them during one of the city's worst civic emergencies in recent years.

After three consecutive days of overflowing creek waters and relentless rainfall left several residential colonies submerged, the immediate concerns over drinking water, food and shelter soon spiralled into mounting anger against the administration and the ruling BJP's local leadership.

Across Kapodra, Pandesara and Parvat Patiya, residents openly confronted corporators, MLAs and officials, accusing them of appearing only after public outrage.

A dramatic confrontation unfolded on Saturday night in Surat's Kapodra area, where BJP Ward No. 4 corporator Hansa Gajera arrived to assess the situation and hear residents' grievances.

Instead of a routine inspection, she walked into a wave of public fury as women surrounded her from all sides, questioning her absence during the worst phase of the flooding.

"You visited our societies repeatedly when you wanted votes. Today, when our homes are underwater and we don't even have drinking water, you are nowhere to be seen," several women shouted, holding the corporator accountable for what they described as administrative neglect.

The protest quickly escalated as residents complained that societies had remained submerged for several hours while clean drinking water had become almost impossible to access.

Families claimed they had spent the day without food or potable water as floodwater entered homes, damaging stored drinking water, kitchens and household essentials.

Attempting to pacify the crowd, Corporator Hansa Gajera appealed to residents to remain calm and assured them that the administration was working to improve the situation.

However, her appeal only intensified the anger.

When she urged people to lower their voices, an agitated woman immediately responded that residents had been suffering in silence for days while no official or public representative had reached the area.