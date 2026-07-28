Gujarat government removes 8.1 lakh MGNREGA job cards, 25.6 lakh workers in five years

AHMEDABAD: Gujarat has removed 8.10 lakh MGNREGA job cards and 25.65 lakh workers from the rural employment database since 2021 as part of a nationwide verification exercise.
At the same time, the number of Gujarat households demanding work under the rural employment scheme has dropped by nearly 37 per cent in 2026 compared to the previous year.
The Centre maintains that the deletions were carried out only after verification and insists that genuine beneficiaries are being protected through prescribed safeguards.
A large-scale verification drive under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) has significantly altered Gujarat's rural employment database.
Data tabled in the Lok Sabha shows that 8,10,948 job cards have been deleted in the State between January 2021 and July 22, 2026.
Simultaneously, 25,65,556 workers linked to those job cards have also been removed from the scheme's records, making it one of the biggest beneficiary verification exercises carried out in recent years.
The year-wise data reveals that the verification exercise gathered momentum in 2023, when Gujarat recorded its highest-ever deletion of 3,64,903 job cards.
The exercise slowed during 2024 and 2025 before accelerating once again in 2026.
Year-wise job card deletions in Gujarat: 2021 - 52,655, 2022 - 1,30,808, 2023 - 3,64,903, 2024 - 74,152, 2025 - 35,242, 2026 (up to July 22) - 1,53,188. Worker deletions followed a similar trend.
The highest number of workers removed was recorded in 2023, when 10.28 lakh workers were deleted, followed by 4.90 lakh in 2022 and 4.76 lakh in 2026 till July 22.
Demand for Rural Employment Declines Across Gujarat
The verification drive coincides with a noticeable decline in demand for employment under the scheme. Parliamentary data shows that 6,12,295 Gujarat households demanded MGNREGS work during 2025-26, while only 3,84,910 households sought employment during 2026-27 (up to June). This represents a decline of nearly 37% in just one year.
Although the reply does not specify reasons for the decline, the figures point towards changing rural employment patterns alongside the ongoing verification exercise.
Centre Says Deletions Followed Strict Verification Process
Responding to concerns over large-scale deletions, the Union Ministry clarified that State Governments are responsible for issuing, updating and deleting job cards.
To ensure transparency and prevent arbitrary action, the Ministry issued a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) on January 25, 2025, making verification mandatory before deleting any job card or worker record.
According to the Centre, no deletion can be carried out without following the prescribed procedure.
Government Rules Out Exclusion of Genuine Workers
The Ministry also rejected concerns that digital authentication could prevent genuine beneficiaries from accessing employment. It said the new system includes alternative mechanisms for biometric failures, poor network connectivity, technical glitches and other exceptional situations, ensuring eligible workers continue receiving employment opportunities and wage benefits.
MGNREGS Work List Expanded, Not Reduced
The parliamentary reply further clarifies that no agriculture or allied works have been removed from the permissible MGNREGS list during the last five years.
Instead, after the implementation of the Viksit Bharat–Guarantee for Rozgar and Aajeevika Mission (Gramin) Act, 2025, the list of works has been expanded with greater emphasis on water security, rural infrastructure, livelihood assets and climate resilience, while continuing support for agriculture-related activities.
National Context Puts Gujarat Data in Perspective
The Centre informed Parliament that while job card verification has resulted in deletions across the country, the programme has simultaneously expanded. Between FY 2021-22 and July 22, 2026, 5 crore households and 8.30 crore workers have been newly included under MGNREGS nationwide.