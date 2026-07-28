Gujarat government removes 8.1 lakh MGNREGA job cards, 25.6 lakh workers in five years

AHMEDABAD: Gujarat has removed 8.10 lakh MGNREGA job cards and 25.65 lakh workers from the rural employment database since 2021 as part of a nationwide verification exercise.

At the same time, the number of Gujarat households demanding work under the rural employment scheme has dropped by nearly 37 per cent in 2026 compared to the previous year.

The Centre maintains that the deletions were carried out only after verification and insists that genuine beneficiaries are being protected through prescribed safeguards.

A large-scale verification drive under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) has significantly altered Gujarat's rural employment database.

Data tabled in the Lok Sabha shows that 8,10,948 job cards have been deleted in the State between January 2021 and July 22, 2026.

Simultaneously, 25,65,556 workers linked to those job cards have also been removed from the scheme's records, making it one of the biggest beneficiary verification exercises carried out in recent years.

The year-wise data reveals that the verification exercise gathered momentum in 2023, when Gujarat recorded its highest-ever deletion of 3,64,903 job cards.

The exercise slowed during 2024 and 2025 before accelerating once again in 2026.

Year-wise job card deletions in Gujarat: 2021 - 52,655, 2022 - 1,30,808, 2023 - 3,64,903, 2024 - 74,152, 2025 - 35,242, 2026 (up to July 22) - 1,53,188. Worker deletions followed a similar trend.