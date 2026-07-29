Gujarat Congress claims that BJP government's 'failed' systems push students into despair

AHMEDABAD: Rising instances of student suicides have triggered a fresh political confrontation in Gujarat, with the Congress alleging that the BJP government's 'failed education and recruitment system' has pushed thousands of young people into despair.

Citing NCRB data, the Opposition claimed that 1,899 students died by suicide in Gujarat between 2022 and 2024, describing the trend as a reflection of policy failures rather than isolated personal tragedies.

Launching a sharp attack on the state government, Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee Media Convener and Spokesperson Dr Manish Doshi said the figures expose a "national crisis" driven by paper leaks, repeated examination irregularities, delayed recruitments, rising unemployment and the increasing commercialisation of education.

According to the data cited by the Congress, 568 students died by suicide in Gujarat in 2024 alone, compared to 620 in 2023 and 711 in 2022, taking the three-year total to 1,899.

Of these, 875 were boys, and 1,024 were girls, indicating that female students accounted for a larger share of the deaths during the period.

Drawing attention to the scale of the crisis, Doshi claimed that an average of nearly three students ended their lives every two days in Gujarat.

He further alleged that 108 students died due to the fear of failing examinations, while 159 youths died by suicide because of unemployment, arguing that the statistics reveal growing academic and economic distress among young people.