17-year-old NEET-UG aspirant dies by suicide in Ahmedabad days before re-test

AHMEDABAD: A 17-year-old NEET aspirant died by suicide after allegedly jumping from the sixth floor of a residential apartment building in Ahmedabad's New Ranip area in the early hours of Wednesday, three days before the nationwide NEET-UG retest scheduled for June 21.

The incident occurred at around 2.30 am in a 14-storey residential complex where the student lived with his mother and younger brother, police said.

According to the preliminary investigation, the teenager allegedly cut through the protective safety net installed on the bedroom balcony before jumping. The building's security guard noticed the teenager lying in the compound below and immediately alerted residents and family members, triggering panic within the housing society.

An ambulance was rushed to the spot, but despite initial signs of breathing after the fall, the student succumbed to his injuries before medical assistance could save him.

Police officials said the teenager suffered fatal injuries in the fall. His spectacles were found near the body, while forensic and crime scene teams documented evidence from both the apartment and the ground below. The body was subsequently shifted to Civil Hospital for a post-mortem examination.

As investigators began piecing together the circumstances leading to the death, it emerged that the teenager was a dedicated NEET-UG aspirant and had scored 85% in the Class 12 examinations in 2025.

Police sources said he had appeared for the NEET-UG examination in 2025 and secured encouraging results. Despite this, he had been preparing for another attempt to improve his score and strengthen his chances of securing admission to a medical college.