Gujarat police busts cyber fraud network, exposes Rs 2,289 crore scam through ‘Operation Mule Hunt’

AHMEDABAD: In one of Gujarat Police’s biggest cybercrime crackdowns, investigators have uncovered a staggering Rs 2,289 crore cyber fraud network by targeting mule accounts, the financial lifeline of online scammers.

The statewide operation led to 565 FIRs, 638 arrests, action against 913 mule accounts, and the exposure of more than 4,000 cybercrime cases, dealing a major blow to organised cyber fraud syndicates.

In a massive strike against cybercrime, the Gujarat Police has dismantled a sprawling network of mule accounts that served as the financial backbone of online fraudsters, exposing cyber scams worth an astonishing Rs 2,289 crore.

The operation, aptly named "Operation Mule Hunt 1.0," targeted the hidden channels through which cyber criminals moved and laundered stolen money, delivering one of the state's biggest-ever blows to digital fraud syndicates.

The crackdown was launched with a clear objective: to protect the hard-earned savings of Gujarat's citizens from falling into the hands of cyber criminals and ensure that those behind such crimes face strict legal action.

What followed was a meticulously planned statewide operation led by the Cyber Centre of Excellence (CCOE) of Gujarat Police, involving every Police Commissionerate, Range Headquarters, Local Crime Branch, and Cyber Police Station across the state.

At the heart of the operation were mule accounts, bank accounts used by cyber criminals to receive, transfer, and disguise money obtained through fraud.

The account holders, often referred to as "money mules," knowingly or unknowingly become critical links in the cybercrime chain. These accounts allow fraudsters to quickly move stolen funds through multiple layers, leading the money trail difficult to trace.