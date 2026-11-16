Gujarat Congress questions cleanliness award rankings, says fail to reflect ground realities

AHMEDABAD: The Gujarat Congress has questioned the Swachh Survekshan 2025-26 rankings, alleging that the cleanliness awards won by Ahmedabad, Surat and Vadodara do not reflect conditions on the ground. The opposition has demanded transparency in the survey methodology, citizen feedback and municipal expenditure, claiming that residents continue to face garbage accumulation, foul odours, pollution and poorly maintained public toilets.

Addressing a joint press conference at Rajiv Gandhi Bhavan, the Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee's Media Department accused the BJP government of projecting the rankings as administrative achievements while ignoring everyday civic problems.

It questioned whether citizens were actually benefiting from cleaner streets, better air quality, scientific waste disposal and hygienic public facilities, or whether cleanliness had become a "numbers game" on paper.

The Congress clarified that its criticism was not directed at sanitation workers, whose contributions deserved recognition. Instead, it questioned whether their hard work was being used to shield administrative failures, political publicity and contractors' interests. The party also demanded accountability for workers' safety, working conditions and the equipment provided to them.

Pirana dumping site and pollution under scanner

Questioning Ahmedabad's cleanliness claims, the Congress highlighted complaints from areas surrounding the Pirana dumping site and neighbourhoods such as Prahladnagar, Vejalpur, Jivraj Park, Satellite, Danilimda and Narol.

According to the party, residents in several localities continue to complain about garbage accumulation, foul smells and pollution. It claimed that the stench in some residential areas is so severe that residents face difficulties operating air conditioners, as the odour affects filters and machinery.

"If Ahmedabad and Surat are being projected as among the country's cleanest cities, why is this cleanliness not visible in every ward, residential society and slum settlement?" Congress leaders asked.

They argued that cleanliness cannot be judged merely by the appearance of prominent roads such as Sindhu Bhavan Road and SG Highway or areas frequented by VIPs.

The opposition said air quality, sewage disposal, wastewater management, public health and scientific waste processing must receive as much attention as garbage clearance. It demanded an explanation for the contrast between the cities' award-winning images and the conditions reported by residents.