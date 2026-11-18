AHMEDABAD: A fresh stone-pelting incident targeting the premium Vande Bharat Express has raised concerns over passenger safety, with unidentified miscreants attacking a Gandhinagar-Mumbai train near Surat on November 17.
Although no passengers were injured, the attack damaged a coach window, marking the third such incident reported near Surat in the past four months. The latest incident comes just 10 days after a similar attack on a Vande Bharat train in Amreli.
According to Western Railway PRO Anubhav Saxena, the incident occurred at around 5.23 pm when Vande Bharat Express (Train No. 20902), travelling from Gandhinagar to Mumbai Central, was passing through the Surat section.
The incident came to light after a passenger travelling in coach C4 alerted railway authorities about a loud impact against the window. Upon inspection, the passenger found that the outer glass pane had cracked following the stone strike, although the inner pane remained intact.
Saxena told The New Indian Express that the Railway Protection Force (RPF) team immediately rushed to the location after receiving the complaint.
However, security personnel failed to find any suspicious individuals in the area. The team also questioned local residents to gather information about the incident, but their inquiries did not yield any leads.
Meanwhile, the Udhna Railway Police launched a search operation in the surrounding areas along the railway tracks. However, no suspects were found during the initial search. Subsequently, a case was registered against an unidentified person, and further investigation is underway to identify those responsible.
The incident has once again brought the recurring problem of stone-pelting at trains in Gujarat into focus. Despite security measures, unidentified miscreants continue to target moving trains, raising concerns about the safety of passengers and damage to railway property.
Notably, the latest attack comes close on the heels of another stone-pelting incident reported on November 8 in Amreli district. In that incident, a Vande Bharat Express travelling from Sabarmati to Veraval was targeted by unidentified persons between Lathi and Khijadiya.
The stone attack shattered the glass at the front of the train. No passengers were injured in that incident either.
With three stone-pelting incidents reported near Surat in the past four months, the repeated attacks have emerged as a security concern for Western Railway.
Investigators are now trying to identify those responsible for the latest incident and establish whether the attacks are isolated acts or part of a recurring pattern.