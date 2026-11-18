AHMEDABAD: A fresh stone-pelting incident targeting the premium Vande Bharat Express has raised concerns over passenger safety, with unidentified miscreants attacking a Gandhinagar-Mumbai train near Surat on November 17.

Although no passengers were injured, the attack damaged a coach window, marking the third such incident reported near Surat in the past four months. The latest incident comes just 10 days after a similar attack on a Vande Bharat train in Amreli.

According to Western Railway PRO Anubhav Saxena, the incident occurred at around 5.23 pm when Vande Bharat Express (Train No. 20902), travelling from Gandhinagar to Mumbai Central, was passing through the Surat section.

The incident came to light after a passenger travelling in coach C4 alerted railway authorities about a loud impact against the window. Upon inspection, the passenger found that the outer glass pane had cracked following the stone strike, although the inner pane remained intact.

Saxena told The New Indian Express that the Railway Protection Force (RPF) team immediately rushed to the location after receiving the complaint.

However, security personnel failed to find any suspicious individuals in the area. The team also questioned local residents to gather information about the incident, but their inquiries did not yield any leads.