Three labourers pelt stones at Surat Vande Bharat Express ‘for fun’, arrested

AHMEDABAD: The Railway Protection Force (RPF) has arrested three young labourers for allegedly pelting stones at the Udaipur to Surat Vande Bharat Express on October 19, shattering three window panes.

During questioning, the accused reportedly told investigators that they targeted the premium train purely for amusement. No passengers or railway staff were injured.

In a reckless act that could have endangered hundreds of passengers, three young labourers allegedly pelted stones at the Vande Bharat Express while it was passing through Surat, damaging three window panes.

The Railway Protection Force (RPF), acting on CCTV footage from the railway tracks and surrounding areas, subsequently identified and apprehended all three accused.

The incident occurred on October 19 when the Vande Bharat Express (Train No. 26904), travelling from Udaipur in Rajasthan to Surat, came under a stone attack between Utran and Surat. According to the RPF, the stones were thrown from the eastern side of the railway line, shattering two window panes in coach C-6 and another near the pantry car.

The damaged windows in coach C-6 were located near seats 40, 41, 42 and 60, 61, 62. Although the attack caused damage to railway property, no passengers or railway employees sustained injuries.

The incident came to light after the Control Room of the Mumbai Central Division (DSCR/BCT) alerted the Surat RPF post at 11.29 pm. Responding immediately, a team led by Inspector Dinesh Yadav, along with Sub-Inspector Amit Kumar and Assistant Sub-Inspector Premsingh Hada, sprang into action.

Working with Head Constable Shivnarayan Singh, who was in charge of the train's escort party, the team launched a search operation that night. Personnel combed Surat Yard, the banks of the Tapi River and thick vegetation along the railway tracks, looking for those responsible. However, the initial operation failed to yield any leads as the suspects had fled.