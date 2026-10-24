Three labourers pelt stones at Surat Vande Bharat Express ‘for fun’, arrested

AHMEDABAD: The Railway Protection Force (RPF) has arrested three young labourers for allegedly pelting stones at the Udaipur to Surat Vande Bharat Express on October 19, shattering three window panes.
During questioning, the accused reportedly told investigators that they targeted the premium train purely for amusement. No passengers or railway staff were injured.
In a reckless act that could have endangered hundreds of passengers, three young labourers allegedly pelted stones at the Vande Bharat Express while it was passing through Surat, damaging three window panes.
The Railway Protection Force (RPF), acting on CCTV footage from the railway tracks and surrounding areas, subsequently identified and apprehended all three accused.
The incident occurred on October 19 when the Vande Bharat Express (Train No. 26904), travelling from Udaipur in Rajasthan to Surat, came under a stone attack between Utran and Surat. According to the RPF, the stones were thrown from the eastern side of the railway line, shattering two window panes in coach C-6 and another near the pantry car.
The damaged windows in coach C-6 were located near seats 40, 41, 42 and 60, 61, 62. Although the attack caused damage to railway property, no passengers or railway employees sustained injuries.
The incident came to light after the Control Room of the Mumbai Central Division (DSCR/BCT) alerted the Surat RPF post at 11.29 pm. Responding immediately, a team led by Inspector Dinesh Yadav, along with Sub-Inspector Amit Kumar and Assistant Sub-Inspector Premsingh Hada, sprang into action.
Working with Head Constable Shivnarayan Singh, who was in charge of the train's escort party, the team launched a search operation that night. Personnel combed Surat Yard, the banks of the Tapi River and thick vegetation along the railway tracks, looking for those responsible. However, the initial operation failed to yield any leads as the suspects had fled.
CCTV footage cracks the case
Undeterred, Inspector Yadav formed a dedicated team to examine CCTV footage captured by cameras installed along the railway tracks, in nearby areas and inside the train. Investigators scrutinised suspicious movements to establish the identities of those involved.
The exercise eventually led to the apprehension of three suspects: Golu Kumar Chaudhary, 22, Sandesh Kumar, 18, and Mantosh Mukhiya, 18. All three hail from Bihar and had reportedly been working as labourers at a factory near the railway line for the past two years.
During initial questioning, the accused allegedly admitted that they had thrown stones at the moving train simply for fun. Their reported explanation has raised concerns about reckless behaviour near railway tracks, where even an apparently harmless act can cause serious injuries or a major accident.
Meanwhile, the Surat RPF had registered a case against unidentified persons on October 19 under STCR 2962/26 and Section 153 of the Railways Act, which deals with endangering passenger safety.
Following their arrest, legal proceedings have been initiated against the accused. The railway administration has reiterated its zero-tolerance approach towards stone-pelting, warning that those who endanger passengers and damage trains will face strict legal action.