AHMEDABAD: The VHP's November 22-December 6 'Hitchintak Abhiyan' will cover nearly every village in Gujarat, seeking to enrol 15 lakh people as well-wishers with a nominal contribution of Rs 20 each.
The campaign, focusing on Hindu unity, cultural values and community outreach, comes amid the BJP's grassroots mobilisation ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections.
With the countdown to the 2027 Gujarat Assembly elections gathering pace, an extensive grassroots mobilisation by the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) has added a fresh dimension to the state's political landscape.
The organisation is set to launch its statewide 'Hitchintak Abhiyan' (Well-Wishers' Campaign) from November 22 to December 6, targeting nearly every village and aiming to reach more than 15 lakh people.
The campaign comes at a time when the ruling BJP has intensified its organisational activities across Gujarat, including 'Sneh Milan' gatherings in all 182 Assembly constituencies and a three-day visit by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel to tribal areas.
Although the VHP maintains that its campaign is a routine organisational exercise conducted every three years, and not a political affiliation, its timing has triggered political interest, particularly with the Assembly elections approaching.
Under the campaign, VHP volunteers will visit villages and engage directly with residents to explain the organisation's activities in protecting the nation, religion and Hindu culture.
They will also hold discussions on contemporary issues, interact with local activists, and collect suggestions to strengthen the organisation's outreach.
Significantly, the VHP plans to enrol participants as 'Hitchintaks' by accepting a nominal contribution of Rs 20 from every Hindu. Explaining the rationale behind the amount, the organisation said the contribution was deliberately kept low to ensure wider participation, irrespective of economic background.
Invoking the Sanskrit expression 'Hindavah Sodarah Sarve' (all Hindus are brothers), the VHP said the campaign seeks to reinforce a sense of collective belonging among Hindus rather than function merely as a membership or fundraising exercise.
It described itself as an organisation representing Hindus across the world and said the initiative would provide an opportunity to understand public concerns and gather feedback from society.
According to the VHP press release, regional, provincial and district-level office-bearers will devote at least three full days to the campaign. They will visit their assigned blocks and work alongside local volunteers to maximise enrolment.
The organisation has also outlined an extensive social outreach strategy, with special emphasis on Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, youth, denotified and nomadic communities, and women.
The move indicates an effort to expand its grassroots network beyond its traditional support base and establish deeper connections across different sections of Hindu society.
Another major component of the campaign will be 'Kutumb Prabodhan' (Family Awakening), through which the VHP plans to promote religious and cultural practices within households.
These include families eating meals and praying together, visiting temples at least once a week, treating members of all Hindu castes and sub-castes equally, and passing religious and cultural traditions on to younger generations.
The VHP believes that direct interaction remains crucial despite the growing influence of digital platforms and online communication.
Through door-to-door engagement, it hopes to strengthen family values, religious awareness and community solidarity.
However, the campaign's political implications are difficult to overlook. Political observers believe the extensive village-level outreach, coupled with its emphasis on Hindu identity and unity, could help reinforce Hindutva sentiment and consolidate the BJP's traditional support base ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections.
While the VHP has projected the exercise as a social and religious outreach programme, its statewide scale and timing have placed it firmly in the spotlight of Gujarat's emerging pre-election mobilisation.