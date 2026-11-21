AHMEDABAD: The VHP's November 22-December 6 'Hitchintak Abhiyan' will cover nearly every village in Gujarat, seeking to enrol 15 lakh people as well-wishers with a nominal contribution of Rs 20 each.

The campaign, focusing on Hindu unity, cultural values and community outreach, comes amid the BJP's grassroots mobilisation ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections.

With the countdown to the 2027 Gujarat Assembly elections gathering pace, an extensive grassroots mobilisation by the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) has added a fresh dimension to the state's political landscape.

The organisation is set to launch its statewide 'Hitchintak Abhiyan' (Well-Wishers' Campaign) from November 22 to December 6, targeting nearly every village and aiming to reach more than 15 lakh people.

The campaign comes at a time when the ruling BJP has intensified its organisational activities across Gujarat, including 'Sneh Milan' gatherings in all 182 Assembly constituencies and a three-day visit by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel to tribal areas.

Although the VHP maintains that its campaign is a routine organisational exercise conducted every three years, and not a political affiliation, its timing has triggered political interest, particularly with the Assembly elections approaching.

Under the campaign, VHP volunteers will visit villages and engage directly with residents to explain the organisation's activities in protecting the nation, religion and Hindu culture.

They will also hold discussions on contemporary issues, interact with local activists, and collect suggestions to strengthen the organisation's outreach.

Significantly, the VHP plans to enrol participants as 'Hitchintaks' by accepting a nominal contribution of Rs 20 from every Hindu. Explaining the rationale behind the amount, the organisation said the contribution was deliberately kept low to ensure wider participation, irrespective of economic background.

Invoking the Sanskrit expression 'Hindavah Sodarah Sarve' (all Hindus are brothers), the VHP said the campaign seeks to reinforce a sense of collective belonging among Hindus rather than function merely as a membership or fundraising exercise.