AHMEDABAD: In a crackdown on drug trafficking, Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation and police demolished two illegally constructed houses belonging to individuals booked under the NDPS Act in Sarkhej.

The demolition came days after police recovered over 2 kg of cannabis and Rs 53.51 lakh in cash from one of the accused, Sunita Rathod, intensifying the city's 'No Drugs Ahmedabad' campaign.

In a coordinated operation under heavy police security, two houses built on government land near Sannyas Ashram and Kailash Ashram were demolished, sending a strong message to those allegedly using illegal premises for narcotics-related activities.

The demolition targeted properties linked to Sunita Rathod, her husband Deepak Rathod and their neighbour Shantaben Rathod, all of whom have been booked in cases involving narcotics-related offences.

Explaining the action, DCP Zone 7 Shivam Verma said the demolition was part of the ongoing 'No Drugs Ahmedabad' campaign, under which the police were targeting drug networks at every level.

"The police are taking strict action against both major and small-scale drug peddlers. Sarkhej Police and the Zone 7 Local Crime Branch had registered cases under the NDPS Act against Sunita Rathod and Deepak Rathod. Their neighbour, Shanta Rathod, was also found involved in narcotics-related offences. During the investigation, illegal properties linked to these accused came to light, following which the Municipal Corporation was requested to take demolition action," Verma said.

He further warned that anyone involved in drug-related criminal activities would face stringent action and that the police would not allow illegal structures to become safe havens for narcotics operations. The criminal history of the accused has also come under scrutiny.