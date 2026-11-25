AHMEDABAD: Turning the battle over electoral accountability into a street-level political confrontation, the Gujarat Congress on Tuesday organised a ‘Samvidhan Raksha March’ in Ahmedabad, accusing the BJP government of undermining democratic institutions and people's voting rights.

With the 2027 Assembly elections approaching, the Opposition intensified its campaign against alleged electoral irregularities.

Held a day before Constitution Day under the slogan ‘Vote Chor Gaddi Chhod’, the march began after a public meeting at Rajiv Gandhi Bhavan, where senior Congress leaders launched a scathing attack on the BJP-led governments at the Centre and in Gujarat.

State Congress president Amit Chavda, former Union minister Bharatsinh Solanki, Former Rajya Sabha MP Shakti Singh Gohil, Gujarat in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala and MP Geniben Thakor led the mobilisation, wherein the party workers recited the Preamble and pledged to protect the Constitution before marching on the roads.

Raising slogans demanding the removal and arrest of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, Congress workers sought to make electoral accountability the central issue of their political campaign.

Addressing the gathering, Surjewala accused the BJP of systematically weakening constitutional institutions and denying citizens their fundamental rights.

He alleged that farmers were being denied justice, Adivasis were losing their rights, Dalits were being deprived of equality, and women were being denied equal status.