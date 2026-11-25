AHMEDABAD: Turning the battle over electoral accountability into a street-level political confrontation, the Gujarat Congress on Tuesday organised a ‘Samvidhan Raksha March’ in Ahmedabad, accusing the BJP government of undermining democratic institutions and people's voting rights.
With the 2027 Assembly elections approaching, the Opposition intensified its campaign against alleged electoral irregularities.
Held a day before Constitution Day under the slogan ‘Vote Chor Gaddi Chhod’, the march began after a public meeting at Rajiv Gandhi Bhavan, where senior Congress leaders launched a scathing attack on the BJP-led governments at the Centre and in Gujarat.
State Congress president Amit Chavda, former Union minister Bharatsinh Solanki, Former Rajya Sabha MP Shakti Singh Gohil, Gujarat in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala and MP Geniben Thakor led the mobilisation, wherein the party workers recited the Preamble and pledged to protect the Constitution before marching on the roads.
Raising slogans demanding the removal and arrest of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, Congress workers sought to make electoral accountability the central issue of their political campaign.
Addressing the gathering, Surjewala accused the BJP of systematically weakening constitutional institutions and denying citizens their fundamental rights.
He alleged that farmers were being denied justice, Adivasis were losing their rights, Dalits were being deprived of equality, and women were being denied equal status.
He also highlighted unemployment among youth, insecurity among labourers and what he described as an atmosphere of fear and corruption affecting traders and small businesses.
"Those occupying positions of power in Delhi and Gujarat have launched an assault on the Constitution and its institutions. Babasaheb Ambedkar envisioned economic equality alongside political equality, but the principles of justice upheld by Mahatma Gandhi, Sardar Patel and Ambedkar are under attack today," Surjewala said.
He called upon citizens to become a protective shield for the Constitution, arguing that defending democratic institutions was no longer merely a political responsibility but a collective national duty.
Chavda, meanwhile, declared that the march was not an election-driven exercise but a campaign to protect citizens' voting rights.
Criticising the state government's handling of dissent, he alleged that people expressing criticism of BJP leaders on social media or through interviews faced police intervention, creating an atmosphere resembling an Emergency.
"Congress has consistently raised its voice whenever constitutional rights and democracy have come under threat. We will not allow power to be concentrated in the hands of a select few. Under the slogan 'Save the Vote, Save the Nation', we will reach every village and appoint 'Vote Rakshaks' to ensure that no citizen is deprived of voting rights," Chavda said.
The Congress mobilisation comes amid the BJP's counter-campaign, ‘Save Democracy, Remove Anarchy’, involving Union ministers, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and party workers.