AHMEDABAD: A fresh political battle has erupted among prominent Patidar leaders in Gujarat, with cryptic social media posts by Viramgam MLA Hardik Patel, former PAAS conveners Alpesh Kathiriya and Dharmik Malaviya, and agitation leader Varun Patel triggering speculation over a renewed struggle for community leadership and political representation ahead of the Assembly elections.

The focus has shifted to Viramgam, where the previous ticket allocation to Hardik Patel reportedly left other aspirants disappointed. The latest escalation, however, has brought another group of Patidar leaders into the unfolding political confrontation.

Varun Patel, a prominent face of the Patidar reservation agitation, shared an aggressive message on Facebook, warning that a much bigger political upheaval was on the way.

"A small spark has been ignited, and the rats have already started squirming. When the time comes, I will seal the entrances to all their burrows. This is only the beginning; wait and watch, a massive flood is coming. A lot is going to change," Varun wrote.

Although he did not name anyone, the combative language immediately triggered speculation about whom he was targeting. His reference to 'rats' and 'burrows' added a sharper dimension to the growing exchange of messages among Patidar leaders.

Speaking to the media, Varun said the young leaders who had gathered at a Chintan Shibir organised by Patidar agitation activists around 18 months ago remained united.

He clarified that Hardik was not part of that gathering.

"Hardik Patel was not present at the meeting. He is an MLA and is working within his own constituency. His sphere of activity is different from ours," he said.

Varun further indicated that his social media message was part of a larger political and social mobilisation.