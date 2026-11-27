AHMEDABAD: A fresh political battle has erupted among prominent Patidar leaders in Gujarat, with cryptic social media posts by Viramgam MLA Hardik Patel, former PAAS conveners Alpesh Kathiriya and Dharmik Malaviya, and agitation leader Varun Patel triggering speculation over a renewed struggle for community leadership and political representation ahead of the Assembly elections.
The focus has shifted to Viramgam, where the previous ticket allocation to Hardik Patel reportedly left other aspirants disappointed. The latest escalation, however, has brought another group of Patidar leaders into the unfolding political confrontation.
Varun Patel, a prominent face of the Patidar reservation agitation, shared an aggressive message on Facebook, warning that a much bigger political upheaval was on the way.
"A small spark has been ignited, and the rats have already started squirming. When the time comes, I will seal the entrances to all their burrows. This is only the beginning; wait and watch, a massive flood is coming. A lot is going to change," Varun wrote.
Although he did not name anyone, the combative language immediately triggered speculation about whom he was targeting. His reference to 'rats' and 'burrows' added a sharper dimension to the growing exchange of messages among Patidar leaders.
Speaking to the media, Varun said the young leaders who had gathered at a Chintan Shibir organised by Patidar agitation activists around 18 months ago remained united.
He clarified that Hardik was not part of that gathering.
"Hardik Patel was not present at the meeting. He is an MLA and is working within his own constituency. His sphere of activity is different from ours," he said.
Varun further indicated that his social media message was part of a larger political and social mobilisation.
"A social and political revolution is going to begin in Gujarat in the coming days. My post is connected with that development. This is just a warm-up exercise. People will understand what we are talking about when the time comes," he said, without identifying the individuals or groups against whom his remarks were directed.
Adding another dimension to the controversy, Patidar leader Dinesh Bambhania also issued a strong message on social media. "Do not mistake our silence for weakness or try to bargain with our self-respect. When the time comes, we have the strength to write history," he said in his post.
Explaining the sentiment behind the message, Bambhania said Patidar leaders and young people across political parties were increasingly feeling that the community's interests were not receiving adequate attention.
He argued that the community needed to unite once again, as it had during the reservation agitation, to raise concerns relating to social and political representation, employment and education.
The immediate trigger for the latest exchange was Hardik's November 25 post. The Viramgam MLA shared his photograph with a song featuring Tamil actor-politician Vijay Thalapathy playing in the background.
His caption read: "Do not mistake my silence for weakness; every response doesn't need to be given in words."
Soon afterwards, Alpesh Kathiriya, Hardik's former associate in the Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti (PAAS), shared an old photograph with him, accompanied by a similarly worded message about silence, self-respect and the ability to write history.
Dharmik Malaviya also joined the social media conversation with a cryptic message and an old photograph, further fuelling speculation among Patidar youths and political observers.
The developments have brought back memories of the 2015 Patidar reservation agitation, when Hardik, Alpesh, Varun and several other young leaders emerged as influential faces of the movement.
However, their political journeys subsequently took different directions.
Hardik joined the Congress in 2020 and became its Gujarat working president before switching to the BJP in 2022. The BJP subsequently fielded him from Viramgam, where he won the Assembly election.
Alpesh, meanwhile, joined the Aam Aadmi Party in 2022 but left it in 2024 and joined the BJP.
During the 2022 Assembly elections, Hardik's candidature from the constituency had generated considerable discussion, as several BJP leaders and former associates were reportedly among the ticket aspirants. The party eventually chose Hardik over other contenders.
Varun Patel was also reportedly interested in securing the ticket, although the claim that he was a leading contender needs independent confirmation.
With the 2027 Assembly elections approaching, the constituency could once again become a centre of competing political ambitions and influence within the Patidar community.
The latest posts, however, do not explicitly establish that the leaders are fighting over the Viramgam ticket or that the confrontation represents an internal BJP dispute.
None of the leaders has publicly identified the intended targets of their messages.
Nevertheless, the increasingly aggressive exchanges have brought an important question back into Gujarat politics: who will shape the next phase of Patidar leadership? From the 2015 reservation agitation to the subsequent political realignments, the community's leadership has undergone a significant transformation.
Now, as the state moves towards the 2027 elections, the renewed emphasis on unity, self-respect and political representation could signal another attempt by Patidar leaders to assert their collective influence.