A suspected Rs 50 lakh insurance fraud in Maharashtra's Jalgaon district could be the motive behind the killing of five members of a family in Gujarat's Surat district on November 21, police said on Friday.

Four bodies have been recovered from a canal here, while one remains missing. A 13-year-old boy, the sole survivor of the incident, had alerted the police about the crime on November 21, an official said.

One person has been arrested in the case, while a search for three other accused is underway, he added.

It is suspected that the family was murdered to prevent them from revealing details of an alleged insurance fraud in which some of the accused were involved, Bardoli rural police inspector PN Jadeja said.

"There could be a connection. We will know the complete picture only after we go to Maharashtra and arrest the other accused. We suspect this was done specifically over an insurance fraud," Jadeja said.

Jadeja said Kavita Patil, one of the victims, was previously married to Sanjay alias Sanju Patil, whose death was allegedly staged as a fatal road accident to fraudulently claim insurance money.

Nitin Patil, who later married Kavita, had lodged a complaint in connection with the alleged insurance fraud involving Sanjay's death, Jadeja said.

"Nitin and Kavita were subsequently living together. It is suspected the accused, who wanted to claim Rs 50 lakh as insurance over Sanjay's death, feared the couple could expose the alleged insurance scam and lead police to other people involved in it. Two FIRs relating to alleged insurance fraud were recently registered in Jalgaon district, in which Nitin and Kavita were made co-accused," Jadeja said.