Gujarat police shootout: Rajasthan man held with 500 kg poppy husk, two mauser pistols

AHMEDABAD: A police operation against drug trafficking turned into a gunfight near Mordungri village in Gujarat’s Aravalli district early Friday after two occupants of a Scorpio allegedly opened fire at a Local Crime Branch (LCB) team attempting to intercept them.

The incident occurred around 3 am when the LCB team, acting on a tip-off, laid a trap to intercept the Scorpio suspected of transporting poppy husk from Madhya Pradesh to Rajasthan.

According to police, the occupants allegedly fired two rounds at the team. The LCB personnel retaliated with four rounds, one of which hit an accused in the leg. He was arrested and taken for medical treatment, while his accomplice escaped.

Aravalli District Superintendent of Police Manoharsinh Jadeja said, “LCB PI Jhala and his team had received information about a vehicle carrying narcotics from Madhya Pradesh towards Rajasthan. Acting on the tip-off, the team maintained surveillance in the area and spotted a suspicious vehicle around 3 am.”

“However, when officers attempted to intercept the Scorpio, its driver allegedly took a U-turn and drove against the flow of traffic to evade the police. During the escape attempt, the driver allegedly tried to ram a police vehicle, resulting in a head-on collision between the two vehicles.”

He said, “The situation subsequently escalated when the occupants allegedly attempted to attack the police personnel, prompting the LCB team to retaliate with four rounds of gunfire,” Jadeja said.